On Friday, Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan held a meeting at the Victoria Palace with Michael Dickerson, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Romania, and representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania). According to a government press release, discussions focused on concrete ways to strengthen and diversify economic cooperation. American business leaders expressed understanding of Romania’s current fiscal and budgetary situation and emphasized the importance of political stability.

Also present at the meeting were members of the Prime Minister’s team, including Mihai Jurca, Head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, State Secretary Dragoș Hotea, and State Advisor Raul Gutin.

“AmCham Romania, one of the most active business organizations in the country, represents the interests of 600 member companies across more than 30 economic sectors. The goal of the meeting was to identify specific ways to enhance economic cooperation within the bilateral relationship between Romania and the United States, especially in a global context where strategic partnerships and investment play an essential role,” the government stated.

According to the press release, U.S. business representatives acknowledged Romania’s fiscal challenges and stressed the urgent need to implement structural reforms. They noted the positive response from international markets following the adoption of the initial fiscal package and expressed interest in the next phases of reform.

American companies also highlighted the importance of predictability and political stability for maintaining current investments and attracting new ones. They called on authorities to promote a clear and coherent plan for supporting private investment.

AmCham representatives identified several areas where Romania could position itself as a regional leader, including advanced technologies, cybersecurity, and R&D innovation incentives, such as a Patent Box system. They also emphasized the potential of large-scale, cross-sector strategic projects like an AI Giga Factory.

The discussions also covered key sectors for Romania’s economic development, such as administrative digitalization, healthcare, EU fund absorption, agriculture, and support for Romania’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This status, alongside the upgrade of Romania’s capital market, is viewed as vital for attracting capital and increasing investment.

Prime Minister Bolojan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to open dialogue with the private sector and emphasized that investments and entrepreneurial initiatives are key to sustainable economic growth. He welcomed the proposals brought forward by the American companies and assured that they would be taken into account during the development of public policies.

AmCham also shared details about upcoming economic and trade events in both Romania and the United States, including delegations of U.S. companies interested in Romanian market opportunities. The Prime Minister thanked AmCham and the U.S. business representatives for their support regarding Romania’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program, noting that this would have positive effects on bilateral trade and economic relations.