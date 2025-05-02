Romanian Post modernizes logistics infrastructure in €4M deal

The National Company “Poșta Română” kicked off the procedure for purchasing 80 vans, part of a modernization campaign following EUR 4 million contract.



The total estimated investment for this acquisition amounts to 18,964,298 lei, excluding VAT (approximately 4 million euros). Currently, Poșta Română operates over 1,000 vehicles. The new vehicles will be purchased through a four-year financial lease and will benefit from CASCO insurance for the entire period and RCA for the first year. The contract is divided into two lots: Lot 1: 40 3.5 ton vans, Van type Lot 2: 40 3.5 ton vans, Box body with liftgate.

The acquisition is part of a broad process of transformation and digitalization of the company, along with recent investments in IT equipment, automation and the development of new services. With annual business of over one billion lei, Poșta Română has as shareholders the Ministry of Research – 93.75% of the shares and Fondul Proprietatea, with a 6.25% stake. Poșta is the largest local operator in the field, with over 24,000 employees and a territorial network of over 5,600 units.