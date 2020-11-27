Romanian producer of child safety seat pieces sold to Swedish group

Te-Rox Prod, a Romanian company and a leading European producer of covers and harness systems for child safety seats has been sold to the Swedish group Holmbergs, a global operator on the niche market of safety products and systems for child safety seats, as well as for the secured transportation industry. The transaction, assisted by RTPR was signed at the end of October and now it was closed after the fulfillment of conditions precedent agreed by the parties.

Doina Cepalis, the founder of Te-Rox Prod, declared: „For me as an entrepreneur who created and grew Te-Rox as my own child, when it came the moment of a transaction, I wanted what is best and safest for me and Te-Rox and I did not want to be vulnerable because everything was new for me. Alina and RTPR have been recommended to me as the best and most experienced M&A lawyers on the market, but until we worked together I did not know what to expect. Indeed, they were next to me for every step with dedication and professionalism, the way they patiently explained every implications, the way they obtained certain important points from a commercial perspective, not only from a legal perspective, by convincing all parties involved of the fairness of our requests, and last but not least the empathy I felt throughout the process, proved me that I chose the best lawyers and I would like to thank Alina and the team for the excellent collaboration.”

“We are very happy to announce the closing of a new transaction which involves one of the most successful companies in Romania. Te-Rox Prod, a dynamic and solid organisation, confirms the value of Romanian entrepreneurship and now enters a new phase of evolution together with a global group. We would like to thank the founders of the business Doina and Roxana Cepalis for their trust and we are honoured to have assisted Te-Rox Prod, a local champion with European presence”, said Alina Stavaru, Partner RTPR.