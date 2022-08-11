Romanian start-up Parol secures EUR 450,000 pre-seed financing

Romanian startup Parol is developing an end-to-end technology that helps doctors and medical clinics provide better care to patients, saving time by taking over some of the administrative tasks. The platform transcribes in real time the conversation between doctor and patient, in Romanian and English, will detect the change of speakers and autocomplete documents such as the medical record.

The founders of the startup are Claudiu Pândaru, journalist with over 20 years of experience in the media, passionate about technology, Alex Livadaru, journalist with experience in editorial management, Alex Țepeș, developer of software solutions, with experience in coordinating international teams of developers and Valentin Ichim, with over 10 years of experience in sales.

The startup already has a team of developers and AI experts working on the final product, for which the first funding round of 450,000 euros was raised at a valuation of 5,000,000 euros. In addition, the Parol team works with an informal board of doctors who help in product development.

Besides The Mavers Ventures, they joined as Angel Investors and advisers, three ex UiPath, Marius Istrate, ex Chief People Officer, Ana Cinca, ex VP of Enabling Technologies, Mălina Platon, ex Managing Director, ASEAN. Legal assistance for the financing round was provided by the Stratulat-Albulescu law firm.

“We have an extraordinary team and the support of people with expertise. There are things that make me believe that we will quickly achieve our international ambitions. It’s an extremely beautiful and at the same time difficult journey that I’ve been on for a few months, but the joy of the doctors who see how our platform works, even now at an early stage, can’t help but motivate you“, he says Claudiu Pândaru, CEO Parol.

“The value that Parol can bring is obvious, simple to demonstrate and valid in any international market, because it tries to solve a problem that is not related to borders or medical systems. But beyond the numbers, what we saw in Parol is the team, one we believe in, one we believe will succeed in launching an extraordinary product”, says Alex Boghiu, CEO, The Mavers Ventures.