Romanian start-up recognised in Headstart, a top European healthcare accelerator programme

The list of semi-finalists of one of the flagship competitions for healthcare innovators – Headstart – have just been announced.

A Romanian team get €40 000 EUR in the Headstart programme and will have a chance to win additional €10 000 grant with best-in-class mentoring and networking.

The start-up builds glasses that use advanced robotics technology to help the visually impaired to navigate.

Headstart, one of the flagship EIT Health healthcare accelerator programmes have just announced this year’s semi-finalists who will conquer for investors’ attention, mentoring, funding support and the place on the podium during Grand Finals in the second half of the year. In the Headstart Programme EIT Health decided to support 89 healthcare start-ups in Europe, including 17 teams from more progressing regions. Seven start-ups come from Italy, two from Portugal, Poland and Estonia and one from Greece, Romania, Hungary and Latvia. All the teams get €40 000 to develop their innovations and entice private investment. Start-ups will compete for additional €10 000 during the Finals. This year over 150 applications came only from progressing regions of Central, Eastern and Southern Europe. This is three times more than in 2019.

“The key to the development of innovative health systems is in the hands of the next generation: young talents develop the healthcare solutions of the future. Our aim is to provide the necessary support, mentoring and networking opportunities for them. I am very proud to see that there are so many talented young people from progressing regions who work on important health solutions that could make the lives of many people healthier and longer in the future,” said Inês Matias, Business Creation Manager of EIT Health InnoStars.

“We are pleased to see another innovative health project supported by EIT Health, and we believe that innovative health projects can contribute both to the improvement of the Romanian health system and to the development of the Romanian innovation ecosystem,” said Ion-Gheorghe Petrovai, Project Director EIT Health RIS Hub at FreshBlood HealthTech.

The Romanian Headstart semi-finalist is .lumen. This year EIT Health expanded the range of the Headstart competition to assist in the need for solutions to combat COVID-19 and has selected start-ups that will develop products and services that will help Europe to contain, treat and manage this disease.

.lumen’s solution is a glasses that use advanced robotics technology to help the visually impaired to navigate. The company aims to match and improve on the benefits of a guide dog. The list of all the selected projects is available here.