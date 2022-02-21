Romanian startup AutoVantage is raising €150,000 through Rōnin, at a €2,000,000 valuation

AutoVantage, the Romanian platform where new car buyers can compare offers from car dealers all over the country and choose the best one for their needs, is the newest startup soon to be listed on Rōnin. The company is raising €150,000 through Rōnin, at a €2,000,000 valuation.

Rōnin, the investment platform that supports entrepreneurs in various fields finance their business ideas, announces AutoVantage as an upcoming project on weronin.com, with interested investors being able to pre-register to get exclusive priority access for 48h and be the first to invest in the company’s development plans.

“We’re excited about our listing on the Rōnin platform, as we need this investment to take our company to the next step. Our mission is to bring transparency and peace of mind in the car buying process, helping customers find the best offer for them by negotiating with dealerships all over Romania on their behalf, while at the same time we qualify them as customers and save dealers 90% of the time and energy they invest in making a sale. With AutoVantage, you will be able to buy a new car from the comfort of your own home while we do all the work, and for car dealers we bring paying customers right at their doorstep, all hassle free,” said Pincu Ionescu, Chief Executive Officer at AutoVantage.

“We’re happy to announce AutoVantage as the next fundraising campaign on the Rōnin platform. We believe their product has great potential for the Romanian, European and even global market. Anyone who wants to be part of their success can now join them on their journey and support them to accelerate their growth plans, from sophisticated and experienced investors to loyal customers willing to invest in their favorite brand or just any person looking for a great investment opportunity. Anyone who sees their product as a fit solution for a real need can invest in AutoVantage and in their dream for a more fair and competitive car market,” said Bogdan Almasi, CEO at Rōnin.

The team behind the Rōnin platform aims to facilitate the connection between entrepreneurs and retail investors and to allow anyone to become an investor in AutoVantage, or any other listed projects, with a minimum contribution of €100.

Another company currently listed on Rōnin, StockBinder, has already reached the minimum investment target of €300,000 and is still live for another 7 days for anyone interested to invest. The company facilitates the rapid integration between online stores, suppliers, and manufacturers, aiming for a new funding round to fully automate the process and support the company’s international expansion.

StockBinder, a unique product on the market, is a platform that connects online retailers with suppliers using matching algorithms to ensure a transparent overview across product prices and availability from all suppliers. StockBinder is a SaaS platform that uses Machine Learning to integrate the suppliers’ feeds of products directly and automatically into the online retailers’ offers. Based on the online retailers’ preferences, already using the platform, StockBinder can recommend its users’ new products to be listed online from their suppliers or even recommend new suppliers.

Softlead, the first company listed on Rōnin, a B2B all-in-one platform, which uses Augmented Analytics to shortlist the best software solutions and technologies, using companies’ Digital DNA, has recently closed its crowdfunding campaign on Rōnin at over €200,000.

The Rōnin team selects companies that have potential, according to an independent evaluation grid, supports them in building the funding campaigns, and brings them in front of retail investors, who until now had no access to projects traditionally reserved for investment funds. With Rōnin’s help, everyone now has the opportunity to invest in startups and established companies, giving entrepreneurs access to the resources they need to launch and grow their business.