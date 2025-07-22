Romanian Startup Backed by NATO Tests Tech on UK Warship

British startup Aquark Technologies, co-founded by a Romanian physicist, has secured a €5 million investment from NATO and other investors, and recently conducted tests aboard a Royal Navy military vessel.

Romanian physicist Andrei Dragomir is the CEO of Aquark Technologies, a startup he founded in the UK in 2021 alongside his British colleague Alexander Jantzen. The company develops quantum technologies for both military and civilian use and was part of the first cohort of the DIANA accelerator, a NATO innovation program supporting defense-related startups, startupcafe.ro reports.

In November 2024, the startup co-founded by Dragomir raised €5 million in a funding round led by the NATO Innovation Fund, the North Atlantic Alliance’s venture capital arm. Other participants included EIFO (Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund), UKI2S (UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund), and MBDA, a European missile systems company.

Aquark Technologies is working on a range of cutting-edge quantum technologies based on cold atom physics, with applications in sensing, detection, and positioning. Among its key developments are GPS-independent localization solutions.

In June 2025, the British startup conducted field tests aboard the HMS Pursuer, a Royal Navy patrol vessel, in the waters of the English Channel near the southern coast of England. During the trial, Aquark Technologies deployed an onboard atomic clock system called AQlock.

The company, led by Dragomir, claims that the three-day test marked a significant milestone in positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) technology, and represents an important step forward in reducing reliance on global navigation satellite systems (GNSS).

Andrei Dragomir, 34, is a Romanian-born physicist and entrepreneur. He attended Constantin Carabella National College in Târgoviște, in a computer science track. He later moved to the UK, where he studied physics at the University of Southampton, completing his PhD there in 2018.