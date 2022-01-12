Romanian startup bonapp.eco raises €800,000 two months after launch

Two months after launch, Romanian startup bonapp.eco raises EUR 800,000 from French group Up Coop, Romanian VCs ROCA X and Early Game Ventures, as well as Hungary-based Impact Ventures, founder Grégoire Vigroux announced on his Facebook account.



“With their support, we are on course to reach our target, which is to affiliate 5,000 locations and sell 30 million meals by 2023,” Vigroux said.

“With the seed funding, we will deploy substantial sales and marketing efforts to expand to other Romanian cities in the coming months, starting with Cluj, Timisoara and Iasi, as well as other countries in Eastern Europe. We are in the process of hiring large sales teams as well as City Managers in each city where we will expand. We are thrilled to welcome four highly-reputed investors that share our startup mindset, as well as our eco-friendly value,” the French entrepreneur also added.



Since its launch two months ago, the mobile application has been downloaded by 10,000 users. “To date, we have saved 1,000 meals from being wasted, with an average selling price of 5 EUR”, the founder said.

bonapp.eco is Romanian startup that combats food waste, it is available on iOS and Android, connects users with local food retailers, including grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, bakeries, coffee shops and hotels.