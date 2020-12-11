Romanian startup fenix.eco expands smartphone distribution to B2B

fenix.eco announces the launch of its new B2B unit with its first corporate client – BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA Bucharest Branch. The Romanian startup, which has run B2C online store www.fenix.eco since April, now also offers over 20 refurbished Apple, Samsung, Sony and Huawei smartphone models to enterprises, up to 50% less expensive than new. Besides the refurbished phone itself, fenix.eco phones come with new accessories, as well as a 12-month guarantee.

“We successfully entered the consumer market eight months ago. We now intend to duplicate our B2C success in B2B. Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, many companies are currently trying to optimize their expenses. Our refurbished smartphones combine a perfect shape and working condition, at a much lower price than new. According to HMD Global, 91% of European businesses consider price an important factor when acquiring smartphones for their employees. I therefore believe fenix.eco is quickly going to become a ‘no brainer’ for a growing number of SMEs and corporate buyers,” said Serial Entrepreneur and Business Angel Grégoire Vigroux.

Fenix.eco targets companies that want to give their employees brand-name smartphones at an affordable cost. Apple currently accounts for 75% of fenix.eco’s sales, with the iPhone 8 the company’s bestseller. The online store has a B2B section, www.fenix.eco/B2B , from which corporate buyers can place orders and obtain discounts, based on order volumes.

BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA Bucharest Branch is the first corporate partner of fenix.eco on this segment. “Besides a sustainable finance business model, a fundamental part of our DNA is to be actively involved in initiatives that promote greater environmental responsibility. We are enthusiastic every time we meet visionary people who are determined to generate a positive impact for a better future, such as the start-up fenix.eco. We believe in the effectiveness of the shared economy to bring about more sustainable collective consumption behaviors. By choosing to reuse old smartphones instead of buying new ones, we are helping to reduce pollution,” said Miruna Senciuc, CEO BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA Bucharest Branch.

Grégoire Vigroux concluded: “Companies are increasingly recognizing that shifting to a circular economy not only makes economic sense, but environmental sense, too. According to Recommerce, manufacturing a new smartphone produces 56 kg of CO2 and requires 44 kg of raw materials. This makes fenix.eco an appealing option for companies that want to save money while also having a positive impact.”