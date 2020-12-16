Romanian startup Frisbo expands its European operations across 5 new countries

Romanian startup Frisbo, the smart e-fulfillment solution with the widest European coverage, taking on warehousing, packing and delivery of online orders on behalf of online shops, is announcing that it’s expanding operations in 5 new countries: Moldova and Bulgaria – where it has already started serving e-stores – in addition to Spain, Italy and Belgium, where Frisbo is in the process of integrating partner warehouses. In 2021, the company plans to grow the logistics network to include Germany (currently served next-day from Poland), France and The Netherlands.

Currently, Frisbo’s network encompasses 15 logistics centers from Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Poland, which enables them to offer next-day delivery services to 9 countries: Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Czechia, Austria and Germany. At the beginning of 2021, that will total 13, with Belgium, Italy, Spain and Portugal being added to the list of countries served next-day.

This year, Frisbo has recorded a medium annual growth of 95% in markets such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, where it had already begun operations in 2019. In 2020, external operations amounted to 15% of its business.

“This year, we focused on consolidating our position on the local markets and expanding to Central and Eastern Europe, a process which will continue into 2021. Given the current pandemic situation and the fact that we see consumer behaviour shifting to online shopping, demand for our services has increased and our solution is no longer viewed as exotic but desirable. We aim to expand Frisbo to Western markets as we witness a greater appeal for them from the online stores we serve”, said Bogdan Colceriu, Frisbo’s founder and CEO.

Frisbo’s clients are companies like Bitdefender, Aosom, Nala, Sanovita, foodpanda, Meli Melo or Intercars. The main benefit of using an e-fulfillment service is the ability to scale sales in native markets and abroad without any logistics knowledge, or the high costs and stress of managing stock and orders.

Frisbo is the first e-fulfillment service founded in CEE, in 2014, by Romanian entrepreneur Bogdan Colceriu. In november of last year, the startup received a €1.2 million investment, in a round led by GapMinder Venture Partners, with ROCA X’s participation, at a valuation of €6 million. At the time, Frisbo managed to quadruple its value in just 2 years from its first investment round raised in 2017 from Cluj-Napoca-based businessman Mircea Ilea, followed in 2018 by Neogen group and Risky Business venture fund.