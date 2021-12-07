Romanian startup Frisbo lures $ 2 M investment to expand its European network of warehouses

The Romanian startup Frisbo, the e-fulfillment platform with the largest presence in Europe, which takes over the storage, packaging and delivery of online orders, attracted an investment of 2 million dollars in a round led by the Eleven Ventures investment fund, with the participation of GapMinder Ventures, RocaX and Neogen.

Founded by entrepreneurs Bogdan Colceriu, Laura Frîncu and Vlad Târziu, the Frisbo platform previously received an investment of 1.2 million euros in 2019, in a round led by GapMinder Venture Partners, with the participation of ROCA X, Neogen and Mircea Ilea. At that time, Frisbo managed to increase its value four times compared to the first round of investments raised in 2017 by the Cluj businessman Mircea Ilea. The company also attracted investments in 2018 from the Neogen group and the Risky Business fund.

Currently, more than 20 logistics centers in Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic and Chile are active in the Frisbo network, serving over 200 online merchants, integrating with the most popular platforms. e-commerce and marketplaces in the region. Frisbo thus solves the problem of international scaling of online stores, making development accessible in other markets through an integrated network of warehouses.

“The funds raised in this new round of financing will mainly help us to continue our expansion plans in Europe and beyond, especially at a time when global e-commerce is experiencing unprecedented growth. Currently, we are the largest European e-fulfillment network with next-day delivery and we want to consolidate this position, ”said Bogdan Colceriu, founder of Frisbo.