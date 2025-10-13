Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

At How to Web Conference 2025, the report The State of Romanian Born Early Stage Startups 2025 was launched. The study was produced by Launch ROMANIA powered by BCR, with support from Google and founding partner How to Web, as well as contributions from early-stage founders in Romania and over 25 ecosystem organizations.

This year’s edition marks a paradigm shift: Romanian founders are no longer just seeking funding—they are building startups with a clear product vision, financial autonomy, and long-term sustainability.

The full report is available here: https://launch.ro/report-2025/

Why the report The State of Romanian Born Early Stage Startups 2025 matters

Amid a global market where capital is more selective and pressure for results is increasing, the report highlights the maturation of Romanian founders and the local ecosystem’s transition to a stage of clarity and execution.

Through this study, Launch ROMANIA offers an authentic snapshot of the current state of Romanian-founded startups—a useful tool for founders, investors, and support organizations seeking to understand the market and how to support it more effectively.

- Advertisement -

Key insights from the report:

71.6% of analyzed startups are bootstrapped—fully self-funded without external investment.

The recurring revenue model (47.5%) is becoming dominant, signaling a healthier financial approach.

Over 40% of startups are already at the MVP or Beta stage, indicating a stronger focus on market testing and validation.

Female founders have a larger presence than in 2024, marking increased diversity and balance in the ecosystem.

The main challenge remains growth & commercialization (37.1%) , though overall trends show growing commercial skills and better market understanding.

Despite financial pressures, Romanian founders prioritize clarity, sustainability, and autonomy.

A generation of more pragmatic and connected founders

“The report data shows a generation of founders who understand that success doesn’t come from quick funding rounds but from building solidly, step by step. It’s the clearest proof that the Romanian startup ecosystem has entered a stage of maturity.”

— Andrei Cojan, Head of Launch ROMANIA

“We’re seeing a shift from ‘grow fast’ to ‘grow smart.’ More Romanian founders are building with a clear strategy, thinking in terms of cash flow, retention, and revenue models. It’s a very positive signal for the market.”

— Cătălin Lupoaie, B2B Marketing Manager, BCR

The 2025 report is the result of extensive collaboration among founders, accelerators, investors, and support organizations. It relies 100% on responses from early-stage startup founders, providing an authentic view of the challenges and growth directions in the market.

“The Romanian ecosystem has energy, talent, and vision. The report reflects a moment where founders are building not just to exist, but to create real value and impact,” the study concludes.