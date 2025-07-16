Romanian State Accuses Damen of €55M Misappropriation

The Romanian state accuses shipbuilder Damen of bankrupting a shipyard through “illegal, orchestrated operations.” Thousands of workers are at the mercy of the conflict and are unemployed, even though Damen received 270 million euros in state aid from the Netherlands last week, according to an investigation published on the Follow The Money platform.

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards is being accused by the Romanian state of embezzling millions of euros from a shipyard on the Black Sea. Authorities claim that €55 million in “illegal transactions” led to the bankruptcy of the Mangalia shipyard, where Damen and the Romanian state are both shareholders. These allegations are detailed in bankruptcy documents obtained by Follow the Money. In May 2024, Damen declared the shipyard bankrupt.

According to the Romanian state, between 2021 and 2024, Damen artificially inflated the shipyard’s debt by contracting its own subsidiaries. For instance, Damen hired its Polish subsidiary for “document management” and its Dutch branch for “IT and HR services.” Meanwhile, very little actual work was being carried out at the shipyard compared to previous years. The Romanian government says Damen has failed to adequately explain how the invoiced amounts were calculated. Romanian tax authorities claim the company acted illegally in doing so.

Damen, the Netherlands’ largest builder of ships for offshore, fishing, and naval industries, acquired a 49% stake in the shipyard in 2017. The Romanian state holds the majority with 51%. The agreement allowed Damen to manage the shipyard’s daily operations — a first for a multinational company in Romania. This setup enabled Damen to spend funds without needing government approval, including payments to its own subsidiaries.

Damen told Follow the Money that it has never broken any rules and emphasized that the shipyard’s accounts were audited annually.

The shipbuilder recently made headlines after receiving €270 million in state aid from the Dutch government, meant to help the company cope with financial strain caused by delays in a German naval project.

“Fictitious” Debt

Due to the massive and, according to the Romanian government, “fictitious” debt, Damen became the shipyard’s largest creditor. This allowed the Dutch company to influence the bankruptcy process. Damen did not instruct the judicial administrator to investigate the “illegal transactions,” despite repeated requests from the Romanian state. Furthermore, Damen blocked the creation of an independent committee to oversee the administrator and bankruptcy proceedings — an act Romanian tax authorities consider a legal violation.

Under Romanian law, such a supervisory committee is mandatory in cases involving numerous creditors. Though the law doesn’t specify a number, this case involves nearly 200 creditors still owed a combined €200 million by the bankrupt shipyard.

From Damen’s perspective, the conflict with the Romanian government largely revolves around a 2023 amendment to the law. Damen had a special status when it acquired the minority stake, allowing it to manage daily operations despite not holding a majority. The 2023 legal amendment banned such structures to meet international standards and prevent corruption. Damen sued the Romanian government in April 2024 for breach of contract, seeking €470 million in loan repayments and damages. A court date has not yet been set.

Severe Financial Troubles

The case comes at a particularly turbulent time for Damen, Follow the Money notes. In April, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service announced it is prosecuting Damen and several of its executives for bribery, forgery, money laundering, and violations of sanctions against Russia. Damen is expected to appear in court later this year.

A conviction could significantly damage the shipbuilder: under EU procurement law, companies found guilty of crimes such as fraud or bribery are banned from public tenders for four years. Additionally, Damen is under financial strain due to the delayed German naval contract. To keep the company afloat and because the Dutch Navy has outstanding orders, the government provided €270 million in financial support last week. The Dutch Parliament returned early from recess last Thursday to vote on the proposal, which passed with a strong majority.

Technical Unemployment in Mangalia

Around 1,000 employees at the Mangalia shipyard are now at the mercy of the Romanian government, local tax authorities, and Damen. They have been in “technical unemployment” for over a year — not officially laid off because the legal process is still ongoing. In months where minor repair projects occur, they receive just 30% of their wages. In February, the shipyard workers’ union sent an urgent letter to the Dutch Embassy in Bucharest, asking for pressure to be placed on Damen to reach a settlement. The ambassador expressed regret but stated that the Netherlands is not a party to the dispute.

The 1,000 laid-off workers now wait to see the outcome of the legal battle.

Damen’s Statement

Damen told Follow the Money it deeply regrets the course of events that led to its exit, “especially for the employees at the Mangalia shipyard and for the clients and partners with whom the shipyard completed many great projects.” The company insists it complied with all national and international laws from July 2018 to July 2023. Damen also stated that the shipyard’s accountant approved the books annually:

“There were never any comments or criticisms on how things were done — not from the joint venture partner, not from Romanian tax authorities, nor from any other Romanian governmental institution,” a spokesperson added.