Aggranda, a Romanian AI and Automation solutions provider, marks a milestone in digital innovation – the custom solution developed for GreenPoint has been globally recognized with the AI25 award, a distinction that honors the most revolutionary implementations in the field of automation. The award was presented at UiPath FORWARD, the world’s largest automation event, held recently in Las Vegas.

The UiPath AI25 award recognizes the 25 most innovative UiPath customers using a combination of AI and automation as strategic change enablers to accelerate transformative outcomes. GreenPoint’s recognition, powered by Aggranda’s implementation expertise using UiPath technology, stood out for its transformative impact and innovative approach in the field of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

“We are thrilled that our partnership with GreenPoint has resulted in this prestigious recognition from UiPath. Using UiPath’s cutting-edge technology and our expertise in AI and automation, we have created a custom solution that perfectly meets GreenPoint’s specific needs. This success demonstrates our ability to fundamentally transform the way our clients operate,” said Cristian Ignat, CEO at Aggranda

Bobby Patrick, Chief Marketing Officer at UiPath, added: “We are pleased by the overwhelming quality of AI25 entries we received from customers globally. These companies exemplify the transformational impact of AI and automation, having effectively demonstrated and executed new opportunities to advance innovation and improve productivity. We are proud to support customers with their automation journeys as they take full advantage of UiPath’s platform to deliver transformational outcomes with fast time-to-value. We look forward to continuing leading unprecedented innovation with the next chapter of automation which combines robots, AI agents and humans.”

“The solution developed with Aggranda has been transformative for our operations. It has not only streamlined our document processing but has also significantly improved our compliance and reporting capabilities. By automating repetitive tasks, we’ve freed our team to focus on more strategic initiatives. This award validates the importance of embracing AI and automation in our industry. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together with Aggranda and excited about the future innovations this partnership will bring,” said Vlad Trușcă, Director of Operations at GreenPoint.

Key achievements of Aggranda’s solution for GreenPoint:

Automated the processing of over 100,000 documents annually , including invoices and handwritten notifications;

, including invoices and handwritten notifications; Implemented UiPath Document Understanding technology , managing more than 100 different document formats ;

, managing more than ; Reduced manual labor by over 10,000 hours annually for a team of five at GreenPoint;

for a team of five at GreenPoint; Significantly improved the accuracy and efficiency of document management.