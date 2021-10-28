Romanian tech startup Bunnyshell, finalist in Global Startup Awards

Bunnyshell, the Romanian startup that develops technologies for cloud infrastructure management, is a finalist of Global Startup Awards, the largest independent startup ecosystem competition with the mission, recognize and connect the future shapers of the digital age from around the world.

The Bucharest-based company, already recognized as one of the top growing tech startups in the CEE (Central & Eastern European) region, is one of the global finalists and startups selected together with ecosystem heroes of the year, founders, and communities that support entrepreneurship.

Founded by Alin Dobra, the CEO, and Roxana Ciobanu, the CTO, Bunnyshell raised around $2 million in seed money. Founding is coming from Early Game Venture, one of the most active venture capital from Romania, and other angel investors sharing the vision in developing the best environment as a service platform at a global level.

Starting in the Nordics, Denmark, in 2012, the Global Startup Awards (GSA) annually selects and awards those within their respective regional tech and web industries who have shown outstanding business and service to the community.

GSA will disclose the best of the best startups, individuals, VCs, coworking spaces, accelerator, or incubator programs from all over the world and award the Global Winners on the 17th of November in Copenhagen.

“We are honored to join such a contest and happy to have turned to the global public to promote our vital mission to change the world by making the cloud accessible. I am sure that each of the finalists has confirmed the extraordinary innovation, creativity, and resilience that tech founders have revealed since and despite the pandemic”, says Alin Dobra, CEO of Bunnyshell.

Founded in 2018, Bunnyshell is an Environment as a Service company whose commercial-grade solution simplifies development and reduces costs by creating development, staging, demo, and production environments without the need to deal with infrastructure.

Every developer uses environments in their development workflow, but it is a manual process, time-consuming and costly. Automatically these environments can be generated and updated through Bunnyshell whenever you push code change or create a pull request.

Environments for production with scalable infrastructure will keep your application 100% uptime with better performance at lower costs on the cloud of your preference.

Working with local partners in each region, Global Startup Awards goes on an annual expedition to find those companies and individuals that have become game-changers or inspiration to thousands. Each region is capped with a Grand Finale Day where the best – together with the other stakeholders – are invited to participate in a closed, invite-only Ecosystem Summit and a night of celebration, recognition, and networking.

One of the essential values of Global Startup Awards is to respect the independence of the competition, so they under no circumstances sell data to anyone, and the organizers never charge our nominees, applicants, and winners for anything related to the competition and the events.