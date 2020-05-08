Romanian telemedicine start-up gets EUR 200,000 investment

Romanian start-up Telios that provides telemedicine services has announced it had lured a EUR 200,000 investment.

The investment round was syndicated by Transilvania Angels Network from Cluj-Napoca, with other two angel investors involved: Growceanu from Timișoara and TechAngels România from Bucharest, through Smart Impact Capital, a newly VR micro company.

It is the first time when 3 of the biggest angel investor networks in Romania are making a common investment.

Telios services cover a wide range of clients from patients, managers and employees, providing remote medical assistance services.

Practically, using Telios, private companies and insurers can offer patients who have health insurances total access 24 hours per day, 7 days per week to telemedicine services provided by doctors and nurses. So, instead of waiting for a visit to the doctor’s office for days, patients can resort to a physician through phone or online and to get a specialised consultation in just several minutes without being exposed to the contact with other patients.

Telios was founded in 2018.