Romanian virtual mobile operator targets EUR 150,000 on SeedBlink

Benefito Mobile, a virtual mobile operator (MVNO), targets 150,000 euros on SeedBlink, the largest crowdfunding platform for tech companies in Southeast Europe. The listing of Benefito Mobile, a service launched by two of the most reputable specialists in Romanian telecom, will take place on Tuesday, January 26.

In exchange for this funding, the founders of Benefito Mobile will sell 10,000 shares representing 5.3% of the capital.

The investment will finance the launch in the second quarter of 2021 of the first prepaid card in Romania through which customers receive mobile credit when purchasing products and services.

Benefito Mobile collaborates with Bonusway and Cashback World, international cashback platforms that have partnerships with hundreds of retailers.

Another differentiator for the Romanian market is the pricing method, which is in lei and not in the euro.

Innovation for Romania. Collaboration with Telekom Romania Mobile

Benefito Mobile is a brand owned by Goil Services Romania SA, a company founded in April 2018 that has as shareholders Goil Power SRL Italia (majority shareholder), Marian Velicu, and Marius Ionescu. Marian Velicu and Marius Ionescu are two of the most reputable specialists in Romanian telecom, with 40, respectively 30 years of experience in the field. Together they own about 36% of the company. The two managers launched together in 2012 Veridian – the first Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE)/Virtual Network Aggregator in Romania.

Virtual mobile operators (MVNOs) do not have their mobile network, using a traditional mobile operator’s infrastructure. Benefito Mobile uses the Telekom Romania Mobile Communications network, through Veridian, which is connected to the Telekom Romania Mobile network as an MVNO Aggregator (MVNA)

“The listing on SeedBlink comes just a few weeks after we attracted investment from the Roca X fund, which is a confirmation of the fact that our project is a viable one and has high potential. These financings will support us in launching the first prepaid mobile phone card in Romania to create a convergence between the telecommunications and retail fields. It is a very important step for the local telecom market, but also for the retail market which will have, for the first time for Romania, an innovative model of attracting and retaining customers”, says Marian Velicu, co-founder and president of Goil Services Romania, the company that owns Benefito Mobile.

“We are happy to support a pioneering new project, this time the first MVNO operator in Romania that changes the business model in the telecom field, positioning itself as a marketplace between consumers and retailers. We welcome the involvement in the project of a team of founders very experienced in the field and at the same time of RocaX, the anchor investor with which we continue the series of joint projects“, states Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder and CEO of SeedBlink.

The launch of Benefito Mobile comes in the context in which virtual mobile operators have developed for over ten years in Western Europe, representing, depending on the country, between 10% and 40% of mobile users.

The yield on shares: 400% in 5 years. Value of the company – 10 times higher in 5 years

“We believe that Benefito Mobile will be a success due to its novelty (free credit based on retail purchases) and its attractiveness in terms of price. The service also comes with a very profitable business model, the return on shares reaching 400% in five years. Thus, we estimate that we will be on break-even after the first six months when we will have approximately 10,000 users, and, after 18 months, the business will be profitable. We expected the company’s value to increase from 2.7 million euros at the time of listing on SeedBlink to about 28 million euros in five years”, says Marian Velicu.

The management of Benefito Mobile expects to reach a share of 2-3% of the mobile market by the end of 2025.

Benefito Mobile co-founders also expect the business to have a turnover of 700,000 euros this year. In five years, revenues could reach 15 million euros per year and a gross profit of about 5.6 million euros.