Romanian Woman Gains Top-Level Position in Renowned Women Business Organization

Mihaela Tudor, serial entrepreneur, becomes Global Vice President of the European Women’s Association (EWA), an international network of women leaders in business, with over 50,000 members across 4 continents. The appointment as VP was made, in March 2023, by the EWA`s President, Yulia Stark, entrepreneur and former banker. Tudor was chosen for the position out of a list of women from 14 other countries, based on a rigorous analysis of performance. She will also continue to hold the position of Country Leader for Romania.

Supporting the female business environment and creating new opportunities for female entrepreneurs and managers, who want to develop their businesses globally, are fundamental causes for which Mihaela Tudor has campaigned since the beginning of her career. The entrepreneur supports gender equality and believes that women should be given the same opportunities as men to reach a leadership position.

“The reason why EWA works so well is that it was designed as an ecosystem for mature women in business, through which they can have access and support from state institutions, corporations, entrepreneurs from other areas of the world, investors and mentors. I became a very active member because I realized that it has many tools for development through the many business delegations and events around the world. From Davos, Abu Dhabi, Bucharest to New York, many opportunities and lasting business relationships are created. I took on the new position with even more responsibility, after actively supporting the expansion of the organization, both from a strategic and promotional point of view”, said Mihaela Tudor, Global Vice President of the European Women’s Association (EWA) and serial entrepreneur.

Expert in communication and Public Relations, with over 18 years of experience in the field, former TV journalist, businesswoman and mother of three children, Mihaela joined the organization in 2020 and was elected national leader for Romania in January 2022. She is the founder of several companies in communication, technology and education, including Tudor Communications, 2Value and the Solidarity and Equality Association.

The European Women’s Association has been developing internationally since 2020, with Brussels as its starting point. Today it encompasses four regions: Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa. The organization aims to support women entrepreneurs around the world and their businesses. EWA’s activity includes online workshops and offline events, which provide opportunities for growth at global level.