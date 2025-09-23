AnimaWings, a 100% Romanian airline, announces a new milestone in the local aviation market with the launch of direct flights between Bucharest and London Gatwick, starting March 22, 2026. The new route will operate six times per week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday), making AnimaWings the only full-service Romanian carrier offering a direct connection between Romania and the UK after the state airline discontinued its Heathrow route.

Tickets are already available on the company’s website and through partner agencies, with fares starting from €64.99 one-way. The price includes: cabin baggage, free seat selection, hot in-flight meals, and free online or airport check-in.

“Romanians deserve respect and quality. We wanted a flight to London that reflects the standards of Romanian aviation. Customer feedback and enthusiasm for our full-service flights show that Romanians want a viable alternative to low-cost options, flying in better, more comfortable, and accessible conditions. By launching the direct Bucharest–London Gatwick route, we bring back the classic full-service flight experience, offering complete services and comfort for all passengers. We included hot in-flight meals on this route, regardless of ticket class, because we want to provide a superior experience tailored to Romanians’ business and leisure travel needs,” said Marius Pandel, President of AnimaWings.

Flights will operate on modern Airbus A220-300 aircraft, configured in three classes: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. All passengers will receive hot meals included, a major differentiator in the local market. The schedule is designed to meet corporate travel needs, with the option to purchase corporate subscriptions. Gatwick Airport is strategically located, offering fast rail connections via the Gatwick Express to London Victoria in just 30 minutes, as well as easy access to South London and the city’s main business districts.

London Gatwick, AnimaWings’ 23rd scheduled route

“AnimaWings is a national project — we couldn’t miss launching flights to London, home to the largest Romanian diaspora. That’s why we offer this service landing at London Gatwick, a comfortable airport with an international reputation,” added Marius Pandel.

London Gatwick recently won the ACI Eco-Innovation Award for ecological excellence. The airport provides a modern infrastructure with extensive international connections, lounges, and facilities for both business and leisure passengers. Romania–UK remains one of the most demanded routes, with over 3.67 million passengers traveling between the two countries in 2024. London continues to be the top destination from Romania, with around 1.48 million passengers. Additionally, the Romanian community in the UK exceeds one million people, making Romania the second most common country of origin for London residents born outside the UK.

The launch of the Bucharest–London Gatwick route is a strategic step in strengthening AnimaWings’ position in the international market. The airline continues to expand its European network, integrating London among its key hubs alongside destinations such as Munich, Prague, Tel Aviv, Istanbul, and Dubai.