Romanians Spend €3B on Travel Abroad Early in 2025

For Romanians, holidays abroad are no longer just about relaxation; they are increasingly becoming opportunities for active consumption, such as dining out, shopping, and spending on new experiences. According to a Colliers analysis based on National Bank of Romania (NBR) data, Romanians spent more than 3 billion euros on international travel in the first four months of 2025, 15% more than in the same period of 2024. Domestic tourism is also on the rise, with the number of overnight stays in hotels and other types of accommodation increasing by 1%. If this trend continues, 2025 could become the strongest year for domestic tourism in over three decades, surpassing the previous record set in 2024.

If the current pace continues, Romanians’ spending on foreign holidays and business travel is expected to exceed 11 billion euro by the end of the year – a new record, following 9.6 billion euro in 2024, 8.6 billion euro in 2023, and 5.4 billion euro in 2019, prior to the pandemic. This trend reflects a clear shift in Romanian consumer behaviour when travelling and highlights significant potential for real estate investment focused on tourism and retail.

In 2024, Romanians spent the largest amounts in Germany and Italy, each exceeding 1 billion euro, according to Eurostat data on the balance of payments under the travel category. The Netherlands followed with almost 700 million euro, along with Spain and France, which each attracted nearly 600 million euro. These figures include not only leisure travel, but also business trips and visits to relatives living abroad.

“We are witnessing a transformative shift, as Romanians not only express a growing desire to travel, but are also fundamentally changing their holiday behaviour. They are becoming active consumers – making purchases, exploring new destinations, and investing in experiences. This trend is also evident in domestic tourism, where in the first four months of 2024, Romanians spent over five million nights in accommodation, continuing the record set in 2023 – the strongest year for the local tourism sector in the past three decades. This evolving consumer behaviour is turning shopping centres in tourist cities into genuine lifestyle destinations, prompting real estate investors to increasingly capitalise on the growing synergy between retail, tourism, and experiential offerings”, says Liana Dumitru, Director Retail Agency la Colliers.

The growing trend of destination retail is increasingly evident in Romania, particularly in cities with historic centres, pedestrian zones or recently redeveloped promenades. Locations such as Piața Sfatului in Brașov, Piața Unirii in Oradea, and the historic centre of Sibiu illustrate how sustained tourist traffic continues to generate strong demand for international brands, themed restaurants, and concept stores, places where brands can tell their story and create a universe around their products, often combining fashion, art and design to offer a unique experience. According to Colliers, the most significant growth opportunities lie in urban regeneration projects that successfully integrate retail, tourism, and cultural components.

“Modern retail is no longer confined to shopping malls in major cities. Increasingly, experiential retail initiatives are emerging in tourist destinations, mountain resorts and coastal areas, where customers, particularly tourists, are seeking more than just shopping. They are looking for a complete experience. This shift is driving growing demand for versatile retail spaces, strategically located and designed to a high standard”, explains Liana Dumitru.

Colliers consultants estimate that more than 190,000 square metres of modern retail space could be delivered in Romania in 2025, including projects completed in the first half of the year. A significant share of this new supply is located in tourist cities, reflecting an increase of at least 10% compared to the previous year. An increasing number of developers are incorporating pedestrian zones into their projects, specifically designed for visitors, featuring restaurants, cafés, cultural venues and shops showcasing artisanal brands -responding to the growing demand for authentic local experiences.