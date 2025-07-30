Romania’s Car Production Drops 2.8% in First Half of 2025

Of the total production in June, the Automobile Dacia plant in Mioveni assembled 27,968 units, and the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova assembled 25,067 units. In total, in the first six months of 2025, 284,216 cars were assembled in Romania, down 2.8% compared to the same period in 2024, respectively 292,378 units. The number of Dacia cars assembled in Mioveni was 157,206, while 127,010 Ford units were produced at the Craiova plant.

The decline in the first six months is based on the decrease in production at the Automobile Dacia plant in Mioveni, which could not be offset by the increase in Craiova. Thus, while Automobile Dacia assembled 157,206 cars in the first half of this year, in the same period last year the plant in Mioveni produced 169,998 units. At the same time, the production of the Ford Otosan plant increased from 122,380 units to 127,010. The decline in car production in Romania has become visible in recent months, after, between January and March 2025, the number of vehicles assembled in Romania increased by 15.72% compared to the first quarter of 2024.