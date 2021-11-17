Romania’s crude oil imports up, production down

Romania imported a quantity of crude oil of over 5.189 million tons of oil equivalent, 212,400 tons (4.3%) in the first nine months of 2021, higher than that imported in the similar period of 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Crude oil production amounted to almost 2.34 million tons of oil equivalent (tep), 4.4% (106,500 tons) lower than the previous year.

According to the estimates of the National Commission for Strategy and Forecast, crude oil production is estimated for this year at 3.275 million tep (minus 3.2% compared to 2020) and in 2022 at 3.2 million tep (minus 2.3%). Imports are expected to 8.425 this year (plus 20.7%) and 8.815 million tep in 2022 (plus 4.6%).

The draft Energy Strategy, published on the website of the Ministry of Energy, estimates that oil production will continue its slow downward trend between 2030 and 2050, from 22 to 13 TWh (1.93 to 1.15 million tep).

The results of the adjustment carried out in 2016 indicate a halving of domestic crude oil production, to about 2 million tonnes in 2030. Increasing dependence on imports can only be avoided in the medium and long term by encouraging exploration and production, as well as by increasing the efficiency of the fossil fuel consumption, the draft says.