Romania’s cyber security is the 7th best in the world, study reveals
-
Romania has been named the 3.81 most secure country for remote workers, with a remote worker security score of 3.81 out of 10.
-
79.80% of the population in Romania have internet access, which is the 10th lowest total of the countries profiled.
-
Singapore has the best internet access in the world, with 99.7% of the population having access to the internet. Saudi Arabia followed closely in second place, with 99.68% of the country’s population having internet access.
-
The Netherlands and Switzerland have been named the most cyber secure countries for remote workers in the world, scoring a remote worker security score of 7.62 out of 10.
-
Finland has been crowned the world’s happiest country with an overall happiness score of 7.82 out of 10. Denmark followed closely in second place, scoring 7.64 out of 10, with Switzerland featuring in third place.
-
The United Arab Emirates is the country with the highest percentage of the population with access to a VPN, at 84.38%. Singapore took second, with 74.5% of the population having VPN access and Saudi Arabia followed in third.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
National Cyber Security Index Score /100
|
1
|
Greece
|
96.10
|
2
|
Lithuania
|
93.51
|
2
|
Belgium
|
93.51
|
2
|
Estonia
|
93.51
|
5
|
Czech Republic
|
92.21
|
6
|
Germany
|
90.91
|
7
|
Portugal
|
89.61
|
7
|
Romania
|
89.61
|
9
|
Spain
|
88.31
|
10
|
Poland
|
87.01