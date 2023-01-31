BUSINESS

Romania’s cyber security is the 7th best in the world, study reveals

By Romania Journal
A new study has revealed the top 10 most cyber secure countries in the world and Romania features in 7th place with a National Cyber Security Index score of 89.61 out of 100, so how does this compare to the rest of the list?
The team at Proxyrack scored countries on a range of factors including happiness, the percentage of the population with Internet and VPN access, average monthly salary, cybersecurity and the number of 5G hotspots to reveal the safest and most secure countries for remote workers.
The research also revealed the following about Romania:
  • Romania has been named the 3.81 most secure country for remote workers, with a remote worker security score of 3.81 out of 10.
  • 79.80% of the population in Romania have internet access, which is the 10th lowest total of the countries profiled.
Furthering finds from the study have shown:
  • Singapore has the best internet access in the world, with 99.7% of the population having access to the internet. Saudi Arabia followed closely in second place, with 99.68% of the country’s population having internet access.
  • The Netherlands and Switzerland have been named the most cyber secure countries for remote workers in the world, scoring a remote worker security score of 7.62 out of 10.
  • Finland has been crowned the world’s happiest country with an overall happiness score of 7.82 out of 10. Denmark followed closely in second place, scoring 7.64 out of 10, with Switzerland featuring in third place.
  • The United Arab Emirates is the country with the highest percentage of the population with access to a VPN, at 84.38%. Singapore took second, with 74.5% of the population having VPN access and Saudi Arabia followed in third.
Top 10 Most Cyber Secure Countries

Rank

Country

National Cyber Security Index Score /100

1

Greece

96.10

2

Lithuania

93.51

2

Belgium

93.51

2

Estonia

93.51

5

Czech Republic

92.21

6

Germany

90.91

7

Portugal

89.61

7

Romania

89.61

9

Spain

88.31

10

Poland

87.01

