Romania’s Cybersecurity authority, Bitdefender will provide Ukraine with free technical assistance and cybersecurity technology

Additionally, the Directorate in partnership with Bitdefender will provide Bitdefender cybersecurity technologies free of charge for one year to any company or public entity from NATO or European Union space who seeks to enhance their cybersecurity posture by replacing cybersecurity solutions which present trust concerns from a technical or geopolitical perspective, it says.

Hundreds of computers have hit hundreds of computers in Ukraine’s latest destructive malware, researchers at cybersecurity firm ESET said on Wednesday (February 23rd). In a series of statements posted on Twitter, the company said that the data deletion program was “installed on hundreds of computers in the country”, an attack that it said was probably in preparation in the last two months.Government sites in Ukraine, including websites of the Government and Foreign Ministry websites, have been hit by cyber attacks on Wednesday and by some others in January.