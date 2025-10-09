Romania scored 3.1 out of 10 for digital governance, according to a report conducted by specialists from Estonia at the initiative of the Edge Institute. The main issue identified: the absence of a coherent national strategy and a clear decision-making center to enforce standards and accountability.

The Edge Institute think tank has announced the release of the Digital Governance Framework of Romania, a first-of-its-kind overview of Romania’s digital governance, prepared by Digital Nation, a group of experts and leaders in digital transformation from Estonia.

In September 2025, an Estonian delegation visited Bucharest for an extended study focused on Romania’s digitalization ecosystem. As part of this exercise — initiated and facilitated by Edge Institute — the team conducted a series of interviews and consultative sessions with representatives from 19 entities across the public sector, private sector, civil society, and academia — key actors in Romania’s digital transformation landscape.

The delegation included Taavi Linnamäe, project director and former strategic advisor to the President of Estonia, and Karin Rits, former coordinator of the Information Society Department within the Office of the Estonian Government Chief Information Officer. The project’s lead expert was Siim Sikkut, former CIO of the Estonian Government.

Main findings:

According to Digital Nation’s evaluation matrix, Romania’s governmental digital maturity level is low (3.1/10) : the infrastructure exists, but services remain fragmented and are not designed around citizens’ needs.

The main problem is that Romania lacks a coherent national digital transformation strategy, as well as a clear central authority to impose standards, define responsibilities, and ensure coordination. Although the country has a solid legislative foundation and relevant projects, the absence of unified vision perpetuates stagnation and fragmentation in digital transformation.

Beyond these conclusions, the 50-page report offers a detailed overview of Romania’s current digital governance landscape, based on Digital Nation’s proprietary methodology. It also proposes a central governance model — defining roles, mandates, and coordination mechanisms — that could realistically be implemented within 12–24 months.

Taavi Linnamäe, co-founder of Digital Nation and former strategic advisor to the President of Estonia, stated:

“Romania’s digital transformation is stagnating. On paper — through legislation and isolated projects — a lot has been done, but citizens still face fragmented, disconnected, and low-quality services. The truth is that digital transformation is 20% technology and 80% transformation — not just digitizing what already exists, but rethinking how the entire public sector works and delivers services. Clear political leadership, strong professional coordination, and dynamic execution are needed — all aimed at making citizens’ interactions with the state simpler and smoother.”

Robert Berza, Executive Director of Edge Institute, added:

“Romania has infrastructure, legislation, human capital, and specific projects. We have a competitive private sector, dedicated people in public administration, and — for the first time — growing optimism among citizens. A survey conducted with Ipsos this summer shows that 70% of Romanians believe digitalization is beneficial, up from 63% last year. People want simplified bureaucracy, easier access to services, and digitalization in healthcare and education.

We chose to work with Digital Nation from Estonia — the country that has digitalized 99% of its public services — because it succeeded through a clear structure and a dedicated team. Together, we have delivered a concrete proposal for Romania — one adapted to our realities, capable of turning debates into real steps toward action.”

More information about the objectives, methodology, and findings of the report is available on the Edge Institute’s website.

The full report can be downloaded there.

The project was commissioned exclusively by Edge Institute, while the 19 organizations interviewed contributed only through their experience and perspectives. These included: the Presidential Administration, the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG), the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEDAT), ANCOM, ANAF, ANFP, ADR, the Population Records Directorate (MAI), STS, ONRC, and the World Bank.

About Edge Institute

Launched in March 2025 by leaders from the technology, education, and academic sectors, Edge Institute is a Romanian think tank that aims to facilitate the country’s digital transformation through advocacy, public policy research, and strategic digitalization projects.