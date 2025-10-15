Romania’s First Deep Sedation Dental Center Opens in Bucharest

Bucharest enters the map of European medical innovation with the inauguration of Crystal Dental Dreamzzz, the first center in Europe specializing exclusively in deep sedation. This strategic project positions Romania as a regional hub in dentistry and modern medicine on the continent, achieved with an investment of over 1 million euros.

Created by the Crystal Dental group of clinics, with over 25 years of experience in the field of dentistry in Romania, the Crystal Dental Dreamzzz center offers a fully integrated approach to complex treatments, combining departments of periodontology, advanced surgery, and implantology.

Equipped with advanced technologies for complex surgical treatments, the center aims to establish strategic collaborations and partnerships with dental clinics in the country and abroad. Thus, doctors from Romania and other European countries can treat patients requiring deep sedation in Bucharest, in a safe, fully equipped environment aligned with European standards of excellence.

“Crystal Dental Dreamzzz is not just a new clinic, but proof that Romania can build reference medical projects at the European level. In Europe, there is no longer a center dedicated exclusively to deep sedation and complex dental treatments under sedation, at this level. The need for this method is growing because in many cases deep sedation is essential for carrying out the medical act in safe conditions for the patient and for the complete resolution of dental problems.

Now, by opening a center specializing in deep sedation, the approach to local and European dentistry is completely changing, and Bucharest stands out on the map of international medical innovation and becomes a model of best practices.

At the same time, we conceived this project as a place where patients receive treatments without fear, in the safest conditions, but also as a platform for international collaboration, where doctors from Romania and other countries can work together, sharing experience and knowledge. It is an important step for Romanian dentistry and proof that we can raise standards at an international level”, says Dr. Sorina Blaj, primary dentist and founder of Crystal Dental Clinic.

Located in the central area of the capital, near Unirii Square, the clinic operates in a new building, with an area of over 200 sq m. It has 5 fully digitalized offices, a multidisciplinary team of over 20 doctors and auxiliary staff, as well as complete vital monitoring at international standards.

The spaces were designed to provide a gentle and safe medical experience, including relaxation areas, postoperative rooms, and a comforting design, created specifically to reduce anxiety.

Among the advanced technologies the clinic is equipped with are:

Inhalation sedation and deep sedation , for complete safety and total comfort

, for complete safety and total comfort CAD/CAM technology , for prosthetic works performed digitally, with precision and reduced time

, for prosthetic works performed digitally, with precision and reduced time Dental laser , for minimally invasive treatments and accelerated healing

, for minimally invasive treatments and accelerated healing Dental microscope , for precision endodontics

, for precision endodontics Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed LED lamp , for fast and safe whitening

, for fast and safe whitening ENDORET® (PRGF®) technology , which promotes regeneration through growth factors

, which promotes regeneration through growth factors Newtron & Piezotome , modern equipment for periodontal treatments and delicate surgical interventions

, modern equipment for periodontal treatments and delicate surgical interventions Orthodontics with invisible aligners, with digital dental health monitoring, available to patients anywhere in the world.

What does deep sedation involve, and who is it for?

Deep sedation is required by both adults and children. It is especially necessary for children who cannot cooperate because they are very young, for people with disabilities, for adults with a gag reflex, and for those who are very anxious, who, due to fear, do not allow the medical act to be performed under normal conditions.

Adults – women and men between the ages of 30 and 70 – usually come to the dentist in advanced stages, with complex problems, such as implants, extractions, or prosthetic work. In children, sedation is requested mainly by parents due to fear of the dentist, young age, agitation, or special needs.

“Two out of 10 Romanians request deep sedation to overcome their fear of the dentist. Many have not been to the dentist in over 20 years, and approximately 70% of patients who come to us for the first time have a real fear of treatments.”

In recent years, we have seen a growing demand for complete dental restorations – complex treatments that often require deep sedation to be performed safely and without discomfort, restoring patients’ smiles, self-confidence, and functional comfort.

“Through deep sedation, fear of the dentist becomes history – the patient escapes pain and anxiety, benefiting from total safety and comfort, in a clinic dedicated to anxious patients or with general medical conditions, equipped with state-of-the-art technology. A European premiere, which brings to Romania a unique concept of fearless dentistry, in a safe, empathetic, and completely digitalized environment, from prevention to advanced surgery,” details Cătălin Panciu, CEO of the Crystal Dental group of clinics.

Deep sedation is performed by anesthesiologists through intravenous administration; the patient breathes on his own and is constantly monitored (pulse, blood pressure, oxygen saturation). The effect disappears in 20 minutes, without side effects, and doctors can work in optimal conditions, even on complex cases.