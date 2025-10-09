Romania’s Government Cloud – One Step Closer to Reality

The Metaminds – Trencadis Corp consortium has signed the framework agreement for the provision of “Internal Cloud ICT Solutions and Products” as part of the implementation of Romania’s Government Cloud, a strategic project coordinated by the Romanian state.

The agreement, awarded through a public tender, has an estimated total value of 427 million lei (excluding VAT) and is financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The project aims to develop a modern, secure, and high-performance IT infrastructure that will support the digitalization of Romania’s public services.

Metaminds’ Role in the Project

Within the consortium, Metaminds will contribute its extensive technical and operational expertise to the design, delivery, and integration of complex solutions forming the foundation of the Government Cloud infrastructure.

Metaminds will handle the supply and configuration of processing, storage, and backup equipment, the implementation of Cloud IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service) solutions, as well as installation, configuration, commissioning, service-level integration, and technical staff training. Through these activities, the company will play a key role in the full operationalization of the cloud ecosystem and in ensuring interoperability across government institutions.

Ovidiu Ghiman, CEO of Metaminds, emphasized the importance of the company’s involvement:

“Our participation in this project represents a natural continuation of Metaminds’ long-term commitment to supporting Romania’s digital transformation through advanced and secure technology solutions. We understand how critical this initiative is for the future of public services, and we are committed to delivering it at an accelerated pace and within the contractual timeframe. This project is essential to Romania’s digital transformation, and one of our main goals is to help ensure compliance with the PNRR milestones tied to the €500 million allocated for the overall Government Cloud.”

The project “Implementation of the Government Cloud Infrastructure” is one of Romania’s strategic initiatives in public administration digitalization, funded under the PNRR – Component C7: Digital Transformation. Its goal is to create a unified and secure digital ecosystem for the public sector, where digital services are hosted in a controlled, high-performance, and resilient environment.

The infrastructure will be deployed across four national data centers, located in Bucharest, Brașov, Sibiu, and Timiș, and will integrate advanced solutions for computing, storage, security, backup, and automated IT infrastructure management.