Romania’s imports outranked exports again

Last year, the FOB exports amounted to around EUR 69002.8 million and the CIF imports amounted to EUR 86283.5 million, according to the latest statistics released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the year 2019, the exports increased by 1.9% and imports by 4.2%, compared to the year 2018.

In the year 2019, the FOB-CIF commercial deficit was of EUR 17280.7 million, EUR 2164.2 million euro more than in the year 2018.

In December 2019, the FOB exports amounted to 4826.5 million euro and the CIF imports amounted to 6594.9 million euro, a commercial deficit of 1768.4 million (EUR 17 billion) euro being registered.

Compared to December 2018, the exports increased by 4.9% and the imports increased by 4.5% in December 2019.

In 2019, important shares in the structure of exports and imports are represented by the following groups of goods: machinery and transport equipment (47.2% for export and 37.2% for import) and other manufactured goods1) (31.7% for export and 30.4% for import, respectively).

Last year, the Intra-EU28 trade of goods amounted to 52834.8 million euro for dispatches and to 64399.7 million euro for arrivals, representing 76.6% of total exports and 74.6% of total imports.

Also in 2019, the Extra-EU28 trade of goods amounted to 16168.0 million euro for exports and to 21883.8 million euro for imports, representing 23.4% of total exports and 25.4% of total imports.