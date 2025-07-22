The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has granted a construction permit for upstream supply pipelines related to the natural gas production activity within the Neptun Deep offshore exploitation project, the largest in the Romanian Black Sea, to which OMV Petrom and Romgaz are the concessionaires.

The regulatory act concerns the critical infrastructure that connects the offshore exploitation perimeter in the Black Sea to the onshore terminal, in the area of Tuzla commune, Constanța county. In energy and gas, construction permits are granted for projects with works ready to start, including secured financing.

The objectives covered by the authorization include offshore to onshore pipelines, beach underpasses, seawalls, roads and railways, the Tuzla regulation-measuring station (SRM Tuzla) and associated infrastructure (control center, platforms, lighting, fencing). The total value of the authorized works is estimated at 3.77 billion lei, excluding VAT (4.48 billion lei including VAT). The authorization is valid until December 8, 2045, in accordance with the provisions of the regulations in force. According to ANRE, the decision to grant the establishment authorization marks an essential stage in the development-exploitation project of the most important natural gas field discovered in Romania in recent decades.

″The granting of this establishment authorization represents another important step towards the efficient valorization of Romania’s strategic resources in the Black Sea. Neptun Deep is not just an energy project, but a starting point for Romania’s ambitious plan to become an exporter of energy security in the region. ANRE remains firmly committed to supporting investments that have the role of transforming Romania into an energy champion of Central and South-Eastern Europe,” said ANRE President George Niculescu.

Romania’s future natural gas production from the Neptun Deep offshore perimeter, the largest in Romanian Black Sea waters, is among the arguments with which the European Commission has officially proposed a ban on gas imports from Russia to the EU from the end of 2027. This is the year in which concessionaires OMV Petrom and Romgaz estimate that they will start extracting methane from Neptun Deep and delivering it to the Romanian national natural gas transmission system, with export possibilities.