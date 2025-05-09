Romania’s Political Crisis May Undermine Foreign Financing: S&P

The political crisis in Romania and possible delays in the political response to economic imbalances following the collapse of the coalition government this week could undermine some sources of external financing, S&P Global said, according to Bloomberg.

Romania’s central bank intervened on Thursday to support the leu amid rising borrowing costs after the victory of far-right presidential candidate George Simion in the first round of voting deepened the political crisis in Central Europe’s second-largest economy.

Eurosceptic Simion won Sunday’s first round of voting by a landslide, prompting the resignation of leftist Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and the collapse of the pro-Western coalition government.

S&P Global said the main risk for Romania, which has the European Union’s largest budget deficit, exceeding 9% of output, is how it will finance its double-digit deficits through 2026 amid a prolonged political stalemate and weakening economic growth.

“The government’s access to the Eurobond market has weakened, leading to pressure on the exchange rate and the domestic bond market,” it said. “Additionally, inefficient policy-making could make EU funds—particularly those under the Recovery and Resilience Facility—less accessible.” Romania’s economy grew by just 0.8% last year, the slowest pace since the COVID-19 pandemic, with growth decelerating each year since 2021. On Thursday, a major employers’ group said the political crisis increases the risk of pushing the country into recession. The leu, which on Tuesday broke out of the tight trading range it had maintained for most of the past three years, pared its weekly losses to under 3% on Thursday but was still trading above the key threshold of 5 per euro. The yield on 10-year government bonds has risen by about 100 basis points since the beginning of the week, reaching the highest level since November 2022. Polls show that Simion, the far-right candidate, is likely to win the second round on May 18. However, regardless of the outcome, policymaking in Romania is expected to become more fragmented, less stable, and less effective in the coming months, S&P Global said. “This could result in weaker growth, fiscal, and external outcomes than our already pessimistic assumptions,” it said. S&P Global said its post-election scenarios include an unstable minority government that may attempt to move forward with fiscal consolidation measures. A decision to call early parliamentary elections would further delay budget cuts and put pressure on refinancing efforts, while a third scenario envisions forming a unity government with sufficient support for fiscal stabilization.