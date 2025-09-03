Romania’s textile industry loses 40,000 jobs in one year

Mihai Păsculescu, president of FEPAIUS – the Employers’ Federation of Textiles, Garments and Leather, says that in the last year, several tens of thousands of jobs have been lost, in a difficult economic context, and, unfortunately, the trend is continuing.

“From 160,000 jobs a year ago, only 120,000 remain now, after having dropped from 800,000 in 1990, and the number continues to fall due to the European directive on the introduction of the QR code. This requires producers to comply with traceability standards and to use sustainable raw materials, with at least 40% being recyclable materials. Over the past year, there have been very few orders, as everyone wanted to clear out their stocks, since you cannot put a QR code on old merchandise and sell it in the European Community. What is likely to happen by the end of the year is even more dramatic,” said Mihai Păsculescu, president of FEPAIUS.

In addition to this, a major blow for companies in the sector is the suspension of the export promotion program, which has made it practically impossible to participate in international trade fairs. This is particularly serious given the well-known fact that textile exports hold a significant share in Romania’s foreign trade.

“In general, small firms, the subcontractors, have disappeared. Large companies that exported 100% have survived, but even they have been affected by the euro exchange rate, because the truth is we sell euros at 6 lei while the state gives us 5 lei, so I don’t think we can hold on. Profit margins are no higher than 4-5%,” Păsculescu told Termene.ro.