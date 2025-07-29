BUSINESSTRAVEL

Romania’s Top Vlogger Invests €50M in New Seaside Resort

By Romania Journal
Andrei Șelaru, Romania’s most well-known vlogger, known as Selly, has announced the launch of a new seaside resort on the Romanian Black Sea coast, dedicated to entertainment and built in the area where the Beach, Please festival is held annually. The initial investment amounts to €50 million.

More precisely, Selly announced the launch of Nibiru, a new seaside resort on Romania’s coast, located between Costinești and Tuzla, on a 1.6 million square meter plot where the Beach, Please festival is held. The resort will feature four main components:

  • A massive open-air mall, with expected foot traffic comparable to that of Bucharest;

  • An events venue with a capacity of 150,000 people;

  • An amusement park;

  • And the world’s largest nightclub, designed to host up to 30,000 people.

“Today, we’re talking about a generation, a need, and a future that starts right here. But before we look ahead, let’s take a moment to see where we are now,” Selly said at the launch event. “You’ve heard what young people are saying, and the numbers back it up. Romania’s coastline just experienced one of the worst seasons in its history. Summer tourism is in decline, and more and more Romanians are choosing to vacation in Greece or Bulgaria. Why is this happening? What alternatives does Romania offer—whether you’re 18, 25, or 40 years old? Where do you go?”

Selly criticized the current state of coastal resorts like Mamaia:

“Sure, Mamaia has strong starting points—it’s a stretch of land with towering buildings, resembling Miami. But when you get there, it feels emptier than it did ten years ago. Mamaia lost out to a 200-euro round-trip ticket from Bucharest to Mykonos with Wizz Air. A photo with #Mykonos beats any club shot from Mamaia. The prices are premium, but most Romanians can’t afford them, and that’s why you don’t see them there.”

“Costinești and Vama Veche remain iconic, attracting hundreds of thousands of young people who want to enjoy themselves in a genuine way, not out of a need for validation or status,” Selly concluded.

The new resort will have 40 restaurants, as well as a fashion area, with modest rents, with Romanian artists starting out. The largest club in the world, Nibiru Arena, will also be located here. Loft and Nuba will operate from day one with locations adapted to the needs of Nibiru customers, Selly says. The largest karting circuit will also be located here, which will cover 30,000 square meters, in partnership with Vmax.

“We will have a city hall, you will have a passport from Nibiru, we will have a civil status where you can propose to your girlfriend, a police station and we are also thinking of making a prison, which will have the greatest tattoo artists“, Selly also announced.

Nibiru is estimated to open in July 2026.

Romania Journal
