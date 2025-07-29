Romania’s Top Vlogger Invests €50M in New Seaside Resort

More precisely, Selly announced the launch of Nibiru, a new seaside resort on Romania’s coast, located between Costinești and Tuzla, on a 1.6 million square meter plot where the Beach, Please festival is held. The resort will feature four main components:

A massive open-air mall, with expected foot traffic comparable to that of Bucharest;

An events venue with a capacity of 150,000 people;

An amusement park;

And the world’s largest nightclub, designed to host up to 30,000 people.

“Today, we’re talking about a generation, a need, and a future that starts right here. But before we look ahead, let’s take a moment to see where we are now,” Selly said at the launch event. “You’ve heard what young people are saying, and the numbers back it up. Romania’s coastline just experienced one of the worst seasons in its history. Summer tourism is in decline, and more and more Romanians are choosing to vacation in Greece or Bulgaria. Why is this happening? What alternatives does Romania offer—whether you’re 18, 25, or 40 years old? Where do you go?”

Selly criticized the current state of coastal resorts like Mamaia:

“Sure, Mamaia has strong starting points—it’s a stretch of land with towering buildings, resembling Miami. But when you get there, it feels emptier than it did ten years ago. Mamaia lost out to a 200-euro round-trip ticket from Bucharest to Mykonos with Wizz Air. A photo with #Mykonos beats any club shot from Mamaia. The prices are premium, but most Romanians can’t afford them, and that’s why you don’t see them there.”

“Costinești and Vama Veche remain iconic, attracting hundreds of thousands of young people who want to enjoy themselves in a genuine way, not out of a need for validation or status,” Selly concluded.