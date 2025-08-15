Romarm has new CEO

Răzvan Marian Pîrcălăbescu, a government adviser and former member of the Board of Directors of Romarm’s Carfil subsidiary, has been appointed as the new CEO of the National Company Romarm, under Ordinance 109/2011. Romarm stated that it aims to “strengthen Romania’s position as a provider of capabilities within NATO and the EU.”

The Ministry of Economy, which oversees the company, responded by noting that, according to the selection procedure, “the supervisory authority is informed of the result but does not directly approve the candidate.” The Ministry’s statement came shortly after Minister Radu Miruță sharply criticized the way leadership positions in major state-owned companies are selected, stating that “the guardian of schemes, corruption, and lies within state institutions is the ordinance, in its current form, 109, which governs corporate management selection.”

Romarm announced that it successfully completed the selection procedure in accordance with corporate governance legislation and appointed the company’s new executive leadership.

“The selection process was conducted according to international corporate governance standards applicable to the strategic industrial sector, through professional and technical evaluations of candidates, analysis of managerial and leadership skills, integrity and compliance checks, and selection based on clear performance criteria aligned with national and international strategic objectives. Following this complex and competitive process, Romarm’s Board of Directors decided to appoint Mr. Răzvan Marian Pîrcălăbescu as CEO and Mr. George Adrian Teotoc as CFO, each with a four-year mandate. The new executive team forms a managerial tandem prepared to implement the objectives outlined in the National Defense Industry Strategy and the key development directions set by the Board of Directors, ensuring compliance with the targets of the Transatlantic Alliance and European security and defense directives,” Romarm stated in a press release.