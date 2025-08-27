Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Romgaz has finalized the tender for preparatory works, drilling, and production testing at wells 76 Rosetti and 54 Damianca in the Caragele gas field, with the operator being Foraj Sonde Craiova. The company will handle both wells for a total of RON 268.6 million.

Romgaz launched the tender for preparatory, drilling, and production testing works for two exploration wells in the Caragele area, with the initially estimated contract value of RON 130.8 million excluding VAT.

The project is divided into two lots:

Well 76 Rosetti , with an initial estimated value of RON 62.6 million , targeting a depth of 5,000 meters .

Well 54 Damianca, with an initial estimated value of RON 68.3 million, targeting a depth of 5,100 meters.

Both wells aim to explore and open new gas deposits.

Last year, investment works at Caragele totaled RON 147 million, including:

Drilling and commissioning of Well 100 Caragele in 75 days (a speed record for Romgaz) and Well 78 Rosetti Side Track .

Maintenance and repair operations on five wells , resulting in increased production.

Feasibility studies for the exploitation of wells in the Rosetti and Damianca areas , in preparation for expanding surface infrastructure for eight future wells .

Commissioning of Well 55 Damianca through a temporary installation.

Initiation of works at Well 76 Rosetti.