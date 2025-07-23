Romgaz Signs Advisor Deal for Potential Azomureș Acquisition
Romgaz, the main gas producer in Romania, has signed the contract for the acquisition of consulting services for the evaluation, negotiation and acquisition of assets/assets that compete in the production activity of the Azomureș chemical plant, the company’s general manager, Răzvan Popescu said as quoted by Economica.
The contract launched on SEAP for consulting services was estimated at 5.4 million lei, and four companies were interested in providing consultancy to the national gas producer. The Romgaz AGA approved, in April, the purchase of legal consultancy, assistance and/or external representation services of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. necessary for the acquisition of assets competing for the production activity of the Azomureș chemical plant, the largest producer of fertilizers for agriculture in Romania and, at the same time, the largest consumer of natural gas in the country.
