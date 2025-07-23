BUSINESSAGRICULTURE

Romgaz Signs Advisor Deal for Potential Azomureș Acquisition

By Romania Journal
Romgaz, the main gas producer in Romania, has signed the contract for the acquisition of consulting services for the evaluation, negotiation and acquisition of assets/assets that compete in the production activity of the Azomureș chemical plant, the company’s general manager, Răzvan Popescu said as quoted by Economica.

The contract launched on SEAP for consulting services was estimated at 5.4 million lei, and four companies were interested in providing consultancy to the national gas producer. The Romgaz AGA approved, in April, the purchase of legal consultancy, assistance and/or external representation services of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. necessary for the acquisition of assets competing for the production activity of the Azomureș chemical plant, the largest producer of fertilizers for agriculture in Romania and, at the same time, the largest consumer of natural gas in the country.

The study requested by Romgaz must also provide detailed information on the fertilizer market in Romania and the region, as well as on the ammonia and/or hydrogen market with low carbon dioxide emissions in 2030 and beyond.
Azomureș, part of the Ameropa group, restarted one of the ammonia plants last week from which it will later produce fertilizers. Azomureș had halted production for about a year due to the discrepancy between high gas prices and low fertilizer prices.
