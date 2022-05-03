Romgaz signs contract for the Black Sea gas. First Neptun Deep gases to be extracted by 2026

The official assets takeover documents by Romgaz from Exxon, for what means 50% of the Neptun Deep perimeter, have been signed, so that we can develop everything that means the capacity of the Romanian state to fulfill its objective to become independent in terms of energy resources, and gas is one of them, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday.

“Finally, at this moment, the signing of the official assets takeover documents by Romgaz from Exxon will take place for what means 50% of the Neptune Deep perimeter. It is the activity that has been prepared so that we can continue the steps of at the level of the Government in order to be able to develop everything that means the capacity of the Romanian state to fulfill its objective in order to become independent from the point of view of energy resources, and gas is one of them”, PM Ciuca said.

According to the prime minister, the first gases from the Neptun Deep perimeter would be extracted “no later than 2026”.

“We will be able to start the process by which the gases will be extracted from the Neptun Deep perimeter in the Black Sea no later than 2026. Together, Romgaz and OMV Petrom, we will meet the goal we have assumed, so that we can provide the necessary gas for our own consumption, and taking into account that the estimates give us guarantees that there are large enough quantities to ensure gas and for our neighbors, both in the region and in the European Union. Basically, through what will be achieved, we will ensure the development of our own capacities, so that we can be part of what we have assumed through the offshore bill that we submitted last month in Parliament and we ensure in this way and stability and predictability of the entire energy field in Romania”, the Romanian premier also stated.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, and David Muniz, Chargé d’Affaires ad-interim – US Embassy in Romania, attended the signing ceremony of the sale-purchase contract for Romgaz to take over Exxon’s stake in the Neptun Deep perimeter.