In unprecedented move, Romgaz sued the European Commission at the Court of Justice of the European Union. The state-owned company is requesting the annulment of a regulation that requires oil and gas producers in the European Union to ensure a CO2 storage capacity of 50 million tons/year by 2030, of which Romania has a quota of 10.25 million tons of CO2/year, and Romgaz, one of the three Romanian companies obliged, a quota of 4.12 million tons of CO2/year.

“On 16 October 2025, Romgaz SA filed a direct action against the European Commission with the Court of Justice of the European Union. Through this action, the company mainly requests the annulment of Delegated Regulation no. 1477/2025 supplementing Regulation (EU) 2024/1735 of the European Parliament and of the Council and the annulment of Commission Decision (EU) 2025/1479 of 22 May 2025 specifying the proportional contributions to the Union objective regarding CO₂ injection capacity by 2030 from oil and gas producers in the European Union. Regulation (EU) 2024/1735, also known as the NZIA regulation, supplemented by the two normative acts whose annulment Romgaz requests, requires oil and gas producers in the European Union to ensure a CO2 storage capacity of 50 million tonnes/year by 2030, of which Romania is entitled to a share of 10.25 million tons of CO2/year, and Romgaz, one of the three Romanian companies obliged, a quota of 4.12 million tons of CO2/year. The storage obligation of Romanian companies represents more than 20% of the EU storage objective, given that our country is responsible for only about 3% of the total CO₂ emissions of the EU manufacturing sector between 2020-2023”, the company announces.

Romgaz’s decision to file a direct action against the European Commission comes in the context in which the regulatory acts that the company is challenging in court induce significant disproportionality and anti-competitive practices on the oil and natural gas market to the detriment of EU producers. Last but not least, the obligation imposed on ROMGAZ and other oil and gas producing companies involves significant investments without these being conditioned by the existence of economic feasibility conditions or exigible guarantees.

“As the main natural gas producer in Romania, Romgaz fully assumes its strategic role and related responsibilities — both in guaranteeing the continuous security of natural gas supply, as well as in the decarbonization of the industry and the transition to green energy. In this context, the company has evaluated and analyzed multiple scenarios and options for reducing its carbon footprint and implementing green projects, with the objective of defining the optimal trajectory for achieving the decarbonization targets assumed by the Paris Agreement. Among the options analyzed are investments in CO₂ storage facilities in depleted natural gas fields or in saline aquifers. ROMGAZ has also initiated in-depth technical studies and analyses to identify the potential of such fields and to assess the feasibility of transforming them into CO₂ storage facilities. We remain firmly committed to implementing European Union policies, including the Green Deal, as well as the new competitiveness and economic recovery objectives established this year. However, ROMGAZ will not engage in projects that violate market rules, that involve major operational risks or that could harm the company, its shareholders or the Romanian state. We believe that Delegated Regulation no. 1477/2025 supplementing Regulation (EU) 2024/1735 of the European Parliament and of the Council, as well as Commission Decision (EU) 2025/1479 of 22 May 2025 expose us to such risks; consequently, we have decided to exercise all available legal levers and will challenge these regulatory acts before the European courts”, says Răzvan Popescu, CEO of Romgaz.

“Romgaz filed a direct action against the European Commission on October 16, 2025, at the European Court of Justice. This is the first time that the company has taken such an action, generated by the serious implications that the provisions of the NZIA regulation, of the Delegated Regulation no. 1477/2025, and of the Commission Decision (EU) 2025/1479 of 22 May 2025 have on the company, and more than that, I say it very directly, finally, on the consumer’s affordability of the price of goods produced in enterprises/factories etc. where CO2 capture, transport and injection measures are required. Inevitably, the cost of such products will increase, in my opinion, beyond the limit of affordability. And when I refer to serious implications, I also refer to the economic risks, in the context in which we are obliged to make investments of several hundred million Euros without these being able to be conditioned, in a real way, on the provision of guarantees regarding recovery of investment, but also to technical and environmental risks. It is worth highlighting that the few CO2 storage projects implemented or in development are in off-shore deposits, eliminating the risk of soil or water contamination in inhabited areas in the event of potential migrations. There are European states that for this reason have banned CO2 storage in on-shore deposits by law. Last but not least, I would like to emphasize that this is the first time that the European Parliament/European Commission, through a European regulation/delegated regulation/decision, directly imposes obligations, including pecuniary ones, on companies subject to corporate rigors and the rules of the commercial markets in which they operate, without a prior technical and economic impact study having been carried out to show the technical and economic feasibility in relation to the obligations imposed,” said in his turn, Aristotel Jude, Romgaz deputy general director.