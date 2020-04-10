Rompetrol – Romanian Red Cross partnership to support the fight against covid-19 pandemic

KMG International, under Rompetrol brand, concluded a partnership with the National Society for Red Cross Romania to buy a mobile intensive care unit with 12 beds, in the value of USD 264,930, which will be donated to the Department for Emergency Situations (IGSU), as part of the national strategic reserve for civil protection, being used during the pandemic to offer rapid support where mostly needed.

For the acquisition of the mobile ICU unit, KMG International contributes with USD 200,000, while the difference is covered by Red Cross Romania from the funds collected under the campaign Romania Saves Romania.

KMG International’s involvement in this project, to support the fight against the covid-19 pandemic raises the company’s total contribution to USD 400,000.

“We are close to the civil society and authorities in this common effort; solidarity and social responsibility are essential, but during crises these values are vital. That is why the Group allocated financial resources for the management of the pandemic in Romania and other countries where we hold operations: the Republic of Moldova and Bulgaria”, Alexey Golovin, Chief Officer Legal and Corporate Affairs, KMG International.

This 12-bed mobile unit can be used anywhere in the country during the pandemic, but also later during disaster situations, and aims to increase the capacity of hospitals to offer high-standard care to patients.

“We are pleased that our message regarding the need to have 4 mobile therapy had such a quick positive response from Rompetrol and the Red Cross. As mentioned on numerous occasions, only a complex preparedness can help us better manage major emergency situations. We thank all for the involvement and support during these days. Your positive thoughts give us the strength to move forward and help each patient”, added dr. Raed Arafat, Head of Department for Emergency Situations.

“We thank Rompetrol for supporting this initiative to buy a mobile ICU, which will bring hope to people affected by SARS-CoV2. We are grateful to all donors, individuals and companies who proved their responsibility and solidarity during this crisis period. Goodwill and solidarity make us stronger”, Ion Silviu Lefter, general director of Red Cross Romania.

KMG International through its partnership with SMURD Foundation and Daruieste Aripi Association supports the communities of Constanta, Prahova and Bucharest to manage the covid-19 pandemic by fuel donations to the Ambulance Service, acquisition of medical supplies (face masks, gloves), medical devices, reagents for research to determine the type of virus in Romania (national specificity and potential genetic mutations, by Cantacuzino Institute).

The SMURD Foundation, established in 2006, supports, through all the projects developed, the work of the Mobile Emergency, Resuscitation and Descarceration Service (SMURD).