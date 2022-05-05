RPHI invests in exclusive SkyTower facilities on the office market. Tenants expect quality, premium office spaces, CEO says

Real estate developer Raiffeisen Property Holding International (RPHI), owner of SkyTower, the tallest office building in Romania, announces the completion of a new strategic investment in the local office market.

After a year of renovation and reconversion works, SkyTower inaugurates exclusive facilities in Romania for the business community: the multifunctional SkyHub Events Centre featuring the first amphitheatre within an office building; the largest, state-of-the-art lobby LED video display and the tallest green columns within an office lobby space.

“These innovative projects in the Romanian office market reiterate what SkyTower stands for: premium quality, iconic building, prestige, and modernism. We continuously aim for setting new standards and raising the bar in the office industry. Despite macroeconomic and social challenges, SkyTower registered good business results. Therefore, our investment plans continue in what has become a unique 360 degrees working space experience for our business community.”, said Karl-Maria Pfeffer, CEO, RPHI.

With an area of around 450 square metres, the SkyHub Events Centre has three event zones: the 55-seat multifunctional amphitheatre with cutting edge technology beamer, a cocktail and lounge area with bar and terrace and a 12-seat meeting room equipped with two high-tech 4k screens.

SkyHub Events Centre is designed both for the use of the building´s tenants, but also for external clients.

In line with the business community needs and expectations, as well as with the booming digitalization trends, the modernization of SkyTower lobby was also a part of the Group’s strategic investment plan. Following major refurbishments works, Sky Tower’s lobby is now equipped with a 6 metres tall, 9 metres wide and 1.2 metres deep LED wall display, the largest in the local office market.

“The last years have come with a shift in the companies’ requirements over the working spaces. The office standards we had at the beginning of the last decade are fading away and people expect quality conditions at the workplace. What we identify is the need for work venue experience. From modern meeting rooms to places where employees can relax within the workplace. Our standing allows us to pursue and implement this kind of investments and optimisations, to continue to be a leader in the local office market”, said Karl-Maria Pfeffer.

As green and sustainable projects are RPHI’s strategic, long-term business objectives, the tenants, and visitors of SkyTower can now enjoy the tallest vertical gardens on the Romanian office market. The vertical green walls consist of two columns, with a height of six metres each, all covered in natural green plants.

“SkyTower is a key asset in our portfolio, and we are committed to further invest in its growth and development. Moreover, Romania, a strategic market for our group, has large potential of attracting foreign investments and maintain some of the highest-quality standards in the region.”, concluded the CEO of RPHI.

Currently, SkyTower’s occupancy rate levels 94%, with a balanced tenants mix (large and smaller size businesses).

SkyTower is the tallest building in Romania and the most iconic office building of Bucharest. The tower has 37 floors reaching a height of 137 metres above ground and 60 metres of underground structure, hosting 5 floors of parking and storage spaces.