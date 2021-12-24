RTPR advises Meridiam on acquisition of a shareholding stake in Netcity

RTPR has provided legal advice to Meridiam SAS in relation to entering Netcity Telecom’s shareholding, the company that operates the underground telecommunications infrastructure in Bucharest. Meridiam is a global investor and asset manager based in Paris specialised in developing, financing and managing long-term public infrastructure projects. Meridiam manages assets of more than USD 18 billion and was involved in over 100 projects worldwide.

The RTPR team that assisted Meridiam in this project was made of Mihai Ristici (Partner), Roxana Ionescu (Counsel), Bogdan Cordos (Senior Associate), Codrina Simionescu Cezara Urzia, Serban Halmagean, Petru Ursache and Petrus Partene, (Associates). The team further included Raluca Nastase (Partner) on construction law aspects, as well as Victor Padurari (Partner) and Cosmin Tilea (Counsel) on finance related matters.

“We are honoured to have assisted Meridiam in their first project in Romania and we thank them for putting their trust in our team. We are happy to have ended 2021 with a new mandate which was successfully closed, a year with many accomplishments for our team and interesting deals. We are proud of our highly experienced M&A team which is constantly involved in the most sophisticated transactions on the market; this year we have signed 20 M&A mandates, an impressive number for the Romanian market”, declared Mihai Ristici, Partner RTPR.

“I would like to congratulate the Meridiam team for closing this acquisition and wish them the very best of luck in achieving their development plans. It was an extremely interesting and complex deal, we are equally happy and grateful for being part of this project and for supporting the exceptional Meridiam team in all stages of the deal”, declared Roxana Ionescu, Counsel RTPR.