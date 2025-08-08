RTPR advises OX2 on 96MW wind farm sale

RTPR has assisted OX2 in relation to the sale of a 96 MW onshore wind project located in Galati County. The Ansthall wind farm holds a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement (vPPA) with Ahold Delhaize, an international retailer, covering more than 50% of the wind farm’s electricity output.
OX2 is a renewable developer, having a portfolio which includes various technologies, such as onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, as well as hydrogen projects.
The RTPR team of lawyers involved in this project was coordinated by Vlad Stamatescu (Counsel) under the supervision of Mihai Ristici (Partner) and further included George Capota (Associate), Andrei Tosa (Managing Associate), Bianca Cojocaru, David Mirea, Luka Perovic, Alexandra Grieb and Irina Ratiu (Junior Associates). Bogdan Cordos (Partner) assisted on the regulatory and vPPA streams, while Ianita Tui (Counsel) assisted on real estate matters. Roxana Ionescu (Partner) and Serban Halmagean (Associate) advised on competition and FDI aspects of the deal.
“We are delighted to close a new major transaction with OX2, a second fruitful collaboration in the same successful formula for a complex, multidisciplinary mandate in such a dynamic sector as renewable energy. Congratulations to Andreea Mladin and Lacramioara Diaconu-Pintea, who coordinated the OX2 transaction team. It was a privilege to work together. At the same time, I would like to thank our colleagues from A&O Shearman, Kamil Jankielewicz, Antoni Roszkowski and Farah El Yacoubi with whom we have once again made an excellent team, but also all my colleagues from RTPR. The EY team led by Kinga Charpentier acted as financial advisor to OX2”, said Vlad Stamatescu, Counsel at RTPR.
