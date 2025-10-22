RTPR has assisted Repono AB in relation to the acquisition of a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 202 MW/404 MWh. The project, located in Arges County, is ready-to-build, and upon completion it will be one of the largest grid-scale storage assets in Southeast Europe.

Repono AB is a Swedish-based independent energy storage operator and developer focused on deploying large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) across Europe.

The team of lawyers who assisted on this mandate was made up of Partners Roxana Ionescu and Bogdan Cordos, Vlad Stamatescu (Counsel) and George Capota (Associate).

“We are honoured to add this project to our track record of M&A transactions in the energy sector. We would like to congratulate the Repono team and thank them for trusting us with this mandate. We are pleased to have contributed to the success of this project with our extensive expertise in multiple practice areas”, said Roxana Ionescu, Partner at RTPR.

“Energy remains a hot investment topic, not only in Romania, but also in Eastern Europe, where there is still room for growth, and renewable projects and storage capacities will remain in the spotlight for acquisitions. The transaction we have just helped to close is fully in line with this trend and contributes to Romania’s energy transition”, said Bogdan Cordos, Partner at RTPR.