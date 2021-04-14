RTPR advises Rodbun Grup on RON 84.5 M financing

RTPR has assisted Rodbun Grup SRL in relation to a syndicated loan in amount of RON 84.5 million for covering the regular needs in the group activity. The financing was granted by a syndicate of banks made of Banca Comerciala Romana, CEC Bank, Raiffeisen Bank and Banca Romaneasca and it was guaranteed by Eximbank. Rodbun Grup is a company – integrator of products and solutions in the agricultural field, having 100% Romanian capital, established in 2002.

“We would like to thank the RTPR team which proved to be very involved in this project and supported us in our endeavour to develop a 100% Romanian business. The team’s extensive experience and energy helped us successfully close this new deal.”, declared Daniel Muntean, the CEO of Rodbun Grup.

This transaction marks the second collaboration between RTPR and Rodbun Group, back in 2018 the law firm advised on a RON 262 million financing granted by a syndicate of banks coordinated by Banca Comerciala Romana.

“We are honoured to have assisted Rodbun Grup on this mandate and we are happy to see that Romanian agriculture receives the necessary support to develop. Rodbun Grup is one of the well-known companies in this sector in Romania, a project grown with passion and dedication, in a key area for the Romanian economy. We would like to thank them for their trust and we wish them the best of luck in their future projects.”, declared Cosmin Tilea.

RTPR teamed up with PCF Investment Banking team (previously known as Professional Capital Finance) who provided specialised financial advice to Rodbun Grup.

“We are happy to close a new deal in which we have assisted Rodbun and we are pleased by our collaboration with the RTPR team which contributed to the achievement of our client’s target promptly and professionally.”, declared Mihai Murgu, Partner, PCF Investment Banking.