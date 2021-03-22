S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. concludes transaction with Compania Națională a Uraniului S.A.

S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A., the only nuclear energy producer in Romania, has taken over of the uranium oxide processing line from Compania Națională a Uraniului S.A., Feldioara Branch. Radu şi Asociații SPRL provided legal assistance in the transaction.

The strategic decision to acquire a part of the Feldioara assets necessary for the processing of the raw material took into account the need for integrated production capacities at the level of S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. and, equally, ensuring the production of fuel bundles and the optimal operation of FCN Pitești and CNE Cernavodă, in the context of expanding the capacity of the nuclear power plant, and maintaining the nuclear fuel cycle at national level, at an advantageous transaction cost.

The legal assistance provided consisted in conducting a legal due diligence analysis regarding the Feldioara Branch of Compania Națională a Uraniului S.A. and the assets that were the subject of the sale as well as in the support provided to S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. regarding the drafting and negotiation of the sale-purchase contract and the transaction documents.

Cosmin Ghiță, General Manager of S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A., stated: “I am very pleased with our collaboration with Radu și Asociații SPRL team. They have made an important contribution to this transaction and I would like to thank them for their support throughout the process.”

“We are glad that we have been able to assist Nuclearelectrica during the first stage of this transaction and we are confident that we can also be reliable partners during the stages necessary to complete the project,” said Andrei Stefanovici, Director, Radu şi Asociații SPRL.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the competent authorities and the fulfillment of the conditions to closing agreed upon by the parties.

***