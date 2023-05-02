Safetech Innovations appoints a cybersecurity expert to its management team Bucharest

Safetech Innovations, a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange with offices in Bucharest, London, and Abu Dhabi, announces the appointment of Ionut Georgescu as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the group level. Ionut Georgescu is an executive with over 21 years of experience in the IT and information security industry.

“Following the investments made throughout 2022 in international expansion in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, Safetech Innovations has significant growth potential. Ionut Georgescu has extensive experience and solid expertise in cybersecurity, which represents an important asset for our company, considering that the cybersecurity sector is in continuous progress. We are convinced that together we will develop the company globally and transform Safetech Innovations into a top player in providing cybersecurity services and solutions at the highest quality standards. In a context where cyber threats are rapidly evolving, our ongoing investments in people and technology will allow us to be at the forefront of the cybersecurity sector and ensure that all our clients are prepared and protected against them. We welcome Ionut back to our team and look forward to working together to achieve our growth objectives,” stated Victor Gansac, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Safetech Innovations.

Before joining the Safetech Innovations team, Ionut Georgescu was Senior Manager, Advanced Security Analysis at Dell Secureworks, where he coordinated multiple multinational teams delivering security services for top international companies. Also, between 2015-2017, he worked at Safetech Innovations, during which time he contributed to the development of STI-CERT from the position of Technical Security Manager. STI-CERT is a specialized cybersecurity incident response center (CSIRT) through which public and private sector companies benefit from specialized services regarding cybersecurity threat monitoring and intervention in the event of security incidents on a 24/7 or 8/5 basis.

As COO of the company, Ionut Georgescu will play an essential role in Safetech Innovations’ global strategy. His main objective will be to position the company as a top provider of cybersecurity services and solutions in Romania, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, countries where Safetech Innovations has subsidiaries. In the medium and long term, Safetech Innovations aims to create sales and pre-sales technical teams in each location where these subsidiaries are established.