Safetech Innovations appoints key executive to consolidate the company’s position on the Romanian market

Safetech Innovations, a Romanian cybersecurity company, has announced the consolidation of the sales and marketing department by appointing Gabriel Musat as Strategy and Development Manager. In addition to bringing Gabriel to the company, Safetech Innovations also promoted Marius Parvu as Manager of the Information Security Services department and Sorin Miritescu as Manager of the Research-Development department.

“Safetech Innovations is in accelerated development, expanding internationally in the UK, USA, and the United Arab Emirates, where we have a physical presence, but also in other countries, through partnerships with local companies. In addition to global expansion, we intend to continue consolidating our local leadership position in cybersecurity. Thus, we are strengthening the business development and technical departments by bringing in Gabriel and appointing Marius and Sorin to the new management positions. We are convinced that their in-depth experience will help us to transform Safetech Innovations into a significant international player in the cybersecurity field in the near future,” stated Victor Gansac, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Safetech Innovations.

Gabriel Musat, the new Strategy and Development Manager, has over 30 years of experience in IT&C in technical services for communication networks, data centers and IT security systems, sales of IT solutions, marketing, and management. Gabriel is one of the founders of the IT integrator Datanet Systems, which he managed until this year. At Safetech Innovations, he will be responsible for developing business relationships with existing and potential new clients of Safetech Innovations and increasing the company’s market share nationally.

Marius Parvu, who will manage the Information Security Services department, joined Safetech Innovations in 2017 and has over 20 years of experience in information technology and information security, particularly in the research and provision of security services, such as courses in security awareness, company vulnerability assessment, social engineering, cryptography, server and mobile device security, and forensic investigations.

Sorin Miritescu, the new Manager of the Research-Development department, has been part of the Safetech Innovations team since 2019. He has over 20 years of experience in the IT&C industry. Previously, he held technical and management positions, involved in multiple complex projects in software development, information security, communication networks, and IT infrastructure. Sorin’s work is currently focused on the analysis, design, and development of complex security architectures, data collection and integration, software engineering, and research and development in cybersecurity.