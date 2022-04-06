Safetech Innovations partners with Fidelis Cybersecurity

Safetech Innovations, a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, today announces a significant partnership with Fidelis Cybersecurity, a US-based cybersecurity company focused on quickly detecting and responding to cyber threats and data breaches.

“We are thrilled to sign this partnership, as it represents a new stage in developing our portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and services. Fidelis is a leading global provider of state-of-the-art extended detection and response (XDR) solutions, and together we will have the opportunity to support our clients further to address current cyber threats. It is becoming increasingly clear that cyberattacks are on an upward trend, including in Romania, and companies need services and solutions that shift them to proactive cyber defense to better protect them against these threats. Our team is specialized in the solutions provided by Fidelis Cybersecurity, and this alliance, will significantly increase the company’s turnover and help attract new clients,” stated Victor Gânsac, CEO of Safetech Innovations.

By partnering with Fidelis Cybersecurity, Safetech Innovations will be able to deliver Active XDR solutions, which integrate deception technologies with detection and response across cloud, network, (NDR) and endpoints (EDR). Deception technologies enable security teams to dynamically reshape the attack surface and lure, detect and defend earlier in the attack cycle.

Fidelis solutions are provided through the Fidelis Elevate XDR platform, specifically designed for proactive cyber defense and to help Safetech’s SOC (Security Operations Center) analyst teams combat cyberattacks as early as possible. Fidelis Elevate provides contextual visibility and asset discovery across the IT environment of a company. They can quickly detect and block attacks before they cause damage to target organizations. And SOC analysts can perform deep inspection/analyses of the environment to assess whether any systems have been compromised, and return impacted systems to normal business operations as quickly as possible.

With this partnership, Safetech Innovations expands its cybersecurity portfolio and strengthens the company’s ability to provide SOC services through STI-CERT. Safetech has owned and operated a specialized security incident response center (CSIRT) since 2015, called STI-CERT, which provides clients in the public and private sectors with specialized services for monitoring cybersecurity threats and responding to security incidents 24/7 or 8/5 regime.