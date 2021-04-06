Saint-Gobain invests EUR 45 M in new production line

French building materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain has announced in a press release today that it kicked off the construction of the second plasterboard production line in Turda, Romania.

The investment, estimated at EUR 45 million, is meant to considerably increase the production capacity of plasterboard to meet the demands of the market in Romania and in Central and Eastern Europe.

The new line will be operational in 2023.

In Romania, Saint-Gobain has around 1,800 employees, providing a wide variety of solutions and systems, with 22 production lines for plaster, plasterboard, mineral wool, wool wadding, mortar, construction glass, etc in 12 industrial sites.

“Through this investment, we reaffirm our commitment to our partners and clients (…) The new investment, likewise the previous ones in Romania, is contributing to the significant decrease of the carbon footprint, through the new solutions that help at improving the building’s energy efficiency,” said Ovidiu Păscuţiu, CEO, Saint-Gobain Romania.

In October 2019, Saint-Gobain announced the expansion of its float glass production line at the plant in Calarasi.