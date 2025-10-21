Saiv Global real estate consultancy company launches in Romania
Saiv Global, a new real estate consultancy company, has officially launched in Romania, introducing an integrated approach that combines real estate expertise with organizational transformation and strategic execution.
Founded by Ștefan Gheorghiu, who brings nearly three decades of international leadership experience in real estate, construction, and corporate services, and supported by a team of professionals, Saiv Global becomes a much-needed consultancy resource, which helps businesses across all industries optimize their real estate segments.
“Saiv Global is a new company, but the services we offer are the result of over 20 years of international strategic real estate consultancy. In my role as Senior Global Real Estate Consultant, I’ve managed to significantly reduce costs for multiple companies while aligning their spaces with their business goals, which ultimately led me to discover a market opportunity to build a customized platform that helps companies take the next step in reducing the cost of their real estate portfolios,” said Ștefan Gheorghiu, Founder & CEO of Saiv Global.
