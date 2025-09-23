Salaries in Romania: From 4,000 to 35,000 Lei per Month

Salaries in Romania in 2025 are following different trajectories: international truck drivers earn between 9,000 and 15,000 lei net per month, while top white-collar jobs reach up to around 35,000 lei net/month for senior/executive roles in IT and finance (AI/ML, CTO, CFO), according to the latest Prohuman APT analysis. Meanwhile, in several counties, the average salary remains around 4,000 lei net.

For example, the cities of Cluj and Bucharest lead the salary rankings, but differences between regions and industries highlight a fragmented labor market, where demand for skilled labor clearly exceeds supply.

In technical trades without a university degree, earnings are high. Specifically, welders and CNC operators earn between 4,500–5,500 lei net/month, while electricians frequently make 6,000–8,000 lei net/month, with variations depending on the city and industry. In transportation, international truck drivers consistently earn 9,000 lei net/month, and on more complex routes and projects, they can reach up to 15,000 lei.

In the white-collar segment, competition is intense for AI specialists. An AI/ML Engineer typically earns 15,000–25,000 lei net/month, while the top end of the market offers packages of up to 35,000 lei net/month for senior/executive roles such as CTO or CFO. At entry-level, technology continues to dominate: a junior programmer earns 1,500–2,500 euros net/month, while a customer support specialist fluent in Nordic languages in cities like Brașov starts at 6,500 lei and can go up to 9,000 lei net/month.

On average, net salaries are 6,749 lei in Bucharest, followed by Cluj (6,335 lei) and Timiș (5,755 lei). At the opposite end, counties such as Vrancea, Vâlcea, or Vaslui remain around 4,000 lei net/month. For the same roles, gaps can reach 30–40%, especially in IT, finance/accounting, and engineering.

“In 2025, we haven’t seen significant salary growth in certain industries; increases were slight, natural adjustments to partially cover inflation. Most companies maintained annual raises but without substantial jumps,” explains Ionela Borsan, Recruitment Manager.

Another sign of market tension is recruitment duration, says Bogdan Ragalie, Regional Manager at Prohuman APT. While a blue-collar position used to be filled in two weeks, now it takes 4–6 weeks in cities like Brașov, and technical or IT positions often require 2–3 months. “In Bucharest, specialist roles can take up to 90 days due to higher requirements and more complex selection processes. Meanwhile, recruitment costs are rising in engineering, energy (including green), pharma, IT&C, and finance/accounting due to candidate shortages and the salary offers needed to attract and retain talent,” adds Ionela Borsan.

“Change also comes from the new generations. Young people reject rigid schedules and rotations; they demand predictability, autonomy, and real growth opportunities. Employers who don’t adjust internal policies—schedule, selection, benefits—quickly lose access to suitable candidates. Transportation and technology push salary grids upward, while healthcare and construction remain under staffing pressure. The differences between Bucharest and Cluj, on one hand, and lower-paying counties, on the other, confirm uneven development. In the race for highly skilled labor, companies that combine competitive salaries with flexibility, fast recruitment processes, and stability win,” says Sorina Donisa, CEO of Prohuman APT.